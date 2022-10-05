Governor Abbott Announces Winners Of Texas Veterans Commission’s Education Excellence Award

October 5, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Texas public institutions of higher education honored with the 2022 Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award by the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Veterans Education Program. Established by the Texas legislature, the award recognizes universities and colleges providing excellence in education and related services that significantly contribute to the academic success of student veterans and military-connected students.

“Texas colleges and universities across the state have dedicated world-class resources and educators to support our brave veterans as they pursue opportunities in higher education,” said Governor Abbott. “I applaud these institutions for their efforts to provide wide-ranging services for student veterans and military-connected students, including housing, support and career services, mental health and disability services, and more. The State of Texas thanks our veterans for their service and will continue supporting their success to build brighter futures."

“We thank these colleges and universities for supporting their Texas veterans and military-connected students to have a successful transition from their military service and achieve their academic and career goals,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner.

TVC awards three levels of recognition that highlight the depth and breadth of services provided to veteran students and their families. The following universities and colleges are the 2022 award winners:

Gold Award

Angelo State University

Collin College

Northeast Lakeview College

Palo Alto College

St. Philip's College

Sam Houston State University

San Antonio College

South Texas College

Texas A&M - College Station

Texas A&M – Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University – San Antonio

Texas State University

University of North Texas

University of Texas Arlington

University of Texas Dallas

Silver Award

Bronze Award

Applicants are evaluated on a variety of criteria that highlight the various education and ancillary services offered by an institution and contribute to the overall success of veteran students and their families, including a centralized place for students who are veterans to meet or find assistance or information; an institution employee who serves as a central point of contact for students who are veterans; and a United States Department of Veterans Affairs work-study program, admissions, and enrollment policies for veterans.

For more information, visit TVC’s webpage.