Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,051 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Petroleum Schedules Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") will report third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results.

To participate on the call, dial 800.715.9871, using conference code 1804797 or listen to the call via the Company's website at www.laredopetro.com, under the tab for "Investor Relations | Event Calendar." A replay will be available following the call via the Company’s website.

About Laredo

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Additional information about Laredo may be found on its website at www.laredopetro.com.

Investor Contact:
Ron Hagood
918.858.5504
rhagood@laredopetro.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Laredo Petroleum Schedules Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.