Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,170 in the last 365 days.

Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on October 28, 2022    

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the open of the U.S. equity markets on Friday, October 28, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, October 28, 2022, during which Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Kevin O’Connor, will discuss the Company’s third quarter financial performance. There will be a question-and-answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only) and archived for a period of one year at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/927279052.

Conference Call Details:
 
Dial-in for Live Call:  
   
United States: 1-844-200-6205
International:   +1-929-526-1599
Access code: 728364
   
Telephone Replay:
 
A recording will be available until Friday, November 11, 2022. 
   
United States:  1-866-813-9403
International:  +44-204-525-0658
Access code: 471079

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.3 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on October 28, 2022    

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.