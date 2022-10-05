Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,051 in the last 365 days.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

In addition, First Citizens will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Oct. 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:

United States: 1-833-927-1758
Canada: 1-833-950-0062
All other locations: 1-929-526-1599
Access Code: 355751

The earnings presentation and news release will be available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.

After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through Nov. 17, 2022, by dialing:

United States: 1-866-813-9403
Canada: 1-226-828-7578
All other locations: 44-204-525-0658
Access Code: 319469

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. In January 2022, First Citizens BancShares and CIT Group Inc. merged – creating one of the top 20 U.S. financial institutions, with more than $100 billion in assets.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Its commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 550 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®

Contact: Deanna Hart Frank Smith
  Investor Relations Corporate Communications
  919-716-2137 919-716-4121

Primary Logo

You just read:

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.