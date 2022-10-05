Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,005 in the last 365 days.

Shattuck Labs to Present Updated Preclinical Data on Gamma Delta T Cell Engager (GADLEN) Platform Candidates at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting November 8-12

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TX & DURHAM, NC, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it will present a poster on its bispecific Gamma Delta T Cell Engager (GADLEN) platform at SITC’s 37th Annual Meeting being held November 8th – 12th, 2022, virtually and in-person in Boston.

Presentation Details
Abstract Title: Antigen targeted butyrophilin heterodimer-based bispecific engagers induce Vγ9δ2+ T cell-mediated anti-tumor activity
Abstract Number: 1203
Presenters: Suresh de Silva, Ph.D., Vice President of Product Development at Shattuck Labs and Derek Franklin, Ph.D., Scientist III at Shattuck Labs
Date: November 10th
Location: Boston, MA
Poster Hall Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET

Further information about the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting can be found at:
https://www.sitcancer.org/2022/home

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The company’s SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. A second product candidate, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors or lymphomas. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Shattuck Labs to Present Updated Preclinical Data on Gamma Delta T Cell Engager (GADLEN) Platform Candidates at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting November 8-12

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.