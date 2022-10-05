Science 37 appoints Paul von Autenried to its Board of Directors

Former Chief Information officer and Executive Committee member for Bristol Myers Squibb brings deep industry and technology expertise to Science 37

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37® Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™, today announced the appointment of seasoned industry and technology executive Paul von Autenried to its Board of Directors.



Mr. von Autenried spent 26 years in leadership roles at Bristol Myers Squibb Company, including most recently having served as Chief Information Officer and an Executive Committee member from 2011 to 2022.

“I’ve long admired Science 37 and its unique operating system to enable sponsors to accelerate clinical research,” said Mr. von Autenried. “I look forward to working with the board and management to support its evolution and next phase of growth.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Paul to our Board of Directors,” said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer of Science 37. “His extraordinarily deep industry and technology expertise will provide immense value to Science 37, as we continue to accelerate clinical research and enable access to patients without geographic limitations.”

As Mr. von Autenried joins the Board of Directors replacing Adam Goulburn.

“I would like to take this opportunity to provide a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Adam for his valuable contribution to Science 37,” said Mr. Coman. “As a long-time member of our board, Adam was instrumental in helping us to achieve our extraordinary growth and was a catalyst to our public offering in 2021. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 l Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 21x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

