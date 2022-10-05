Submit Release
FINSIGHT Announces the Acquisition of Docoh from Eighty-Five Technologies

Finsight Group Inc. expands its leading market data solutions with the acquisition of Docoh, an equity capital markets research platform.

FINSIGHT, an institutional capital markets technology and intelligence company, announced today the acquisition of Docoh from Eighty-Five Technologies to expand its institutional equity capital market data offerings.

Based in Toronto, ON, Docoh provides research solutions and alerts to equity investors for U.S. public filers and stocks. The website features news, transcripts and filings with over 20 years of historical data archives.

"The current market conditions are proving yet again that valuations and company research matter to making good investments. We're thrilled to pass the torch to FINSIGHT to continue Docoh's mission and take the platform to the next level," said Dan Zambonini, CEO of Eighty-Five Technologies and creator of Docoh.

This acquisition will bolster FINSIGHT's robust market data solutions and extend its offerings to institutional equity capital markets.

"Bringing Docoh into the FINSIGHT ecosystem provides our clients better tools for better execution of their research and analysis of primary markets. We will invest heavily to integrate and extend the Docoh platform and are excited about the opportunities to better serve our tens of thousands of mutual users," said Leo Efstathiou, CEO of FINSIGHT.

"We are tremendously grateful to Dan Zambonini, Rich Robinson and Cerys Goulstone for giving us this opportunity."

About FINSIGHT
FINSIGHT creates high-reliability financial technology that provides visibility and actionable insights into capital markets. Its applications streamline workflows that facilitate the distribution of hundreds of billions of dollars of primary capital and serve thousands of the world's leading institutional investors, investment banks and corporations. For more information, visit www.finsight.com.

About Eighty-Five Technologies, Inc.
Eighty-Five Technologies is a technology lab founded in Toronto, ON in 2018. It is the creator of Docoh, a financial technology service used by tens of thousands of users to perform deeper research and analysis into US equity capital markets.

