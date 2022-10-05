Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,035 in the last 365 days.

Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp ONB, the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its third-quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call:

   
Earnings Release: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 8:00 A.M. ET
   
Conference Call:   Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. ET
   
Dial-in Numbers U.S. (844) 200-6205; International: (929) 526-1599; Access code 504244
   
Webcast: Via Old National's Investor Relations website at oldnational.com
   
Webcast Replay:   Available approximately one hour after completion of the call, until Midnight ET on
October 24, 2023, also via Old National's Investor Relations website at
oldnational.com
   
Telephone Replay U.S. (866) 813-9403; International: +44 (204) 525-0658; Access code 902394. The
replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until
Midnight ET on November 8, 2022
   

About Old National

Old National Bancorp ONB, the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years.  Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy Schoettlin (812) 465-7269
Investors: Lynell Walton (812) 464-1366


You just read:

Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.