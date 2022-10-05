Submit Release
Ideal Cabinetry Announces Hurricane Relief Payments

Cabinet manufacturer to provide hurricane relief bonus to hourly employees for time lost due to Hurricane Ian.

/EIN News/ -- BARTOW, Fla., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Cabinetry, a manufacturer of indoor and outdoor cabinetry, has announced a $300 Hurricane Relief Bonus for hourly employees based at their Bartow, FL, facility. Hurricane Ian passed directly through Polk County, impacting its residents and forcing Ideal Cabinetry to suspend operations for several days. This dramatically reduced the available working hours for many of their employees that week. In an effort to reduce the hardship caused by the storm, the company will provide a $300 relief payment to those hourly employees. "We value our dedicated 'Ideal Family', and we hope this relief bonus will help them through this challenging time," said Fred Phillips, Chief Operating Officer.

