Ted W. Baxter, Award-winning Author and Aphasia Survivor, Helps Others Find Road to Recovery

Bruce Willis’ diagnosis increased public awareness

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since Bruce Willis’ recent diagnosis, public awareness of the debilitating condition known as aphasia has increased tremendously as more people realize that resiliency and coping strategies are key to recovery, says best-selling author Ted W. Baxter, himself a stroke survivor.

“The point is, you can still get better and continue to recover,” says Baxter, who’s 2018 memoir “Relentless: How a Massive Stroke Changed My Life for the Better” chronicles his long journey to a triumphant recovery after doctors feared he would be left in a vegetative state. “Every day, I always try to do one new thing that I couldn’t or didn’t do yesterday. I’m always learning and evolving.”

Baxter’s stroke in 2005 was hardly expected. He was a young and successful globe-trotting businessman in excellent physical condition who worked out mostly every day. “One of the key concepts was acceptance. It took me a long time to finally understand and accept my new reality, but that is when my recovery took off. Accepting reality doesn’t mean losing hope.”

Baxter wants to spread the hope to an estimated two million Americans who suffer from aphasia, a neurological language disorder, often the result of stroke or brain trauma, that affects reading, writing, speaking, and hearing—essentially all communication except gesturing. In 2020, he founded Speech Recovery Pathways, a nonprofit organization helping people recover from aphasia and stroke. Baxter views “Relentless” as a reference tool offering practical resources and guidance for others who have experienced such an “unfortunate medical event.”

A key point in Baxter’s odyssey is that recovery is not a return to what once was, to “go back to before you had this condition, to your previous job and activities.” Both the book and his non-profit stress strategies and techniques that have proven successful. “You can’t underestimate the hard work involved in the successful recovery. A positive mindset, motivation, and will to succeed, and resiliency, are the concepts that kept me going.”

BIO: Baxter was born and grew up on Long Island in New York. He received a BA in business administration in three years at Hofstra University in 1984, passed the CPA exam in one try, worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse, and soon became a management consultant. He earned an MBA from Wharton, built a financial services consulting practice in Tokyo for Price Waterhouse, and rose to partner. From 1995 to 2001, Baxter lived in Tokyo and Hong Kong, traveling almost constantly across ten Asia-Pacific countries, first for Price Waterhouse and then for Credit Suisse, later moving to Chicago-based Citadel Investment Group, a premier hedge fund and investment institution. After twenty-two years in the financial industry, he retired as a global finance executive. Baxter is now an advocate, ambassador, author, and speaker for stroke education and prevention while providing tools and techniques for aphasia recovery. He is involved at the University of California at Irvine Health and St. Judes’ Hospital in Fullerton.

Ted lives in Orange County, California, with his wife, Michelle, and their dog, Zorro.