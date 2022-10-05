An Innovative SEO Methodology Using Content Marketing to Rank Higher on Google for SMBs
24-7 Marketing LLC has created an innovative digital marketing strategy for SMBs looking to dramatically expand their reach and engagement online.ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Jersey-based marketing agency has created an expansive digital marketing strategy with content applications to provide small and mid-sized businesses with a multimedia SEO approach. The strategy is designed to dramatically increase online visibility and ranking on Google and other search engines.
Numerous studies shows that the overwhelmingly majority of consumers will research a company online before committing to a purchase. As such, digital marketing is becoming more essential than ever especially in a competitive marketplace.
However, most small and medium sized businesses cannot afford a professional in-house marketing team to consistently implement all these advanced techniques. To that end, 24-7 Marketing provides a DFY (done for you) full suite of digital marketing services for SMBs.
"Our full set of innovative marketing tactics enables us to achieve outstanding results for our clients, the majority who have been with us for 10+ years," said a company spokesman. "That is how we have become one of NJ’s leading marketing agencies for small & mid-sized businesses."
With the announcement, 24-7 Marketing LLC provides a comprehensive range of integrated online marketing solutions, including website design, social media marketing, search engine optimization, email & SMS text marketing, video marketing, and reputation management.
More information is available at https://www.24-7marketing.net
The marketing agency understands the importance of using refined targeting strategies when developing digital content and media for businesses. The team creates DFY custom marketing strategies that target a client’s prospective audience and marketing area in order to produce a big surge in online engagement.
All of 24-7 Marketing services are focused on improving the online visibility and search engine rankings of their clients' business. The company also uses integrated marketing strategies that incorporate both digital and traditional marketing, such as direct mail and local media advertising.
Having been in the industry for over 30 years, 24-7 Marketing’s Managing Director, Greg Maka, has worked with big brands such as Coca-Cola, 7-11 Stores, Nabisco Foods and Miller Beer as well as a variety of smaller local businesses in the New York-New Jersey tri-state area.
Based in Rockaway, New Jersey, the company currently serves clients throughout northern & central New Jersey as well as virtually in the contiguous United States.
A satisfied client said, "24-7 Marketing proved to me the importance of a correct marketing strategy when you have the right agency. We've got so many leads now that we had to increase staff. 24-7 Marketing does a fantastic job. Highly recommended."
Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.24-7marketing.net or emailing: gregmaka@24-7marketing.net.
Greg Maka
24-7 Marketing LLC
+1 973-307-0247
