PharmaCircle Enhances CMOCRO Explorer to Provide Industry Leading Supplier Search

PharmaCircle Offers Clients a New Search Interface with a Comparison Tool that Simplifies the Search for Pharmaceutical Service Providers

SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA, USA, October 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- PharmaCircle , a leading provider of authoritative information, global insight, and expert analysis on the pharmaceutical, biotech, drug delivery technology and device industries, has further expanded the utility of its service company capabilities and services search module, CMOCRO Explorer , with the application of its Turboard Business Intelligence interface.The latest version of CMOCRO Explorer makes the search and retrieval of information more accessible and precise with dynamic graphs and tables which can be instantly customized. Users can navigate content with 25 display filters and a map-based interface and evaluate pharmaceutical suppliers against their peers using the new Company Comparison tool. Dr. Tugrul Kararli , President & Founder of PharmaCircle stated, “The expanded use of outsourcing within the pharmaceutical industry to drive productivity gains and innovation has led to a need to easily identify suppliers who have the technology, know-how and equipment to provide complementary capabilities. We developed CMOCRO Explorer to quickly provide concise information on qualified suppliers and technology. The new Turboard interface, as well as the ability to compare service companies directly is providing clients an even quicker and more intuitive way to find the right supplier.”About CMOCRO Explorer:CMOCRO Explorer currently covers the products and services of more than 10,000 companies from 171 countries and is organized under more than 16,000 service and product categories. The categories span the full spectrum of pharmaceutical and biotechnology activities including discovery, preclinical and clinical development, formulation, API/biologics, analytical/bio analytical, packaging, regulatory, marketing/commercial operations, medical devices/diagnostics, research supplies/reagents/lab equipment, consulting, and information technology.CMOCRO Explorer provides business sectors served, molecules and special products handled, phases of the development, therapeutic categories, animals housed, analytical and manufacturing equipment owned, along with information on global sites with manufacturing capacities and types of services provided for each location and their regulatory status.CMOCRO Explorer is included as part of a PharmaCircle subscription and is available to Professional, Elite and Premium clients.Please contact PharmaCircle at info@pharmacircle.com or 1-800-439-5130 for additional information and a demo of our services.About PharmaCircle:PharmaCircle has been providing clients since 2003 with the integrated data, powerful analysis tools and industry knowledge needed to solve complex, real world challenges in product development and innovation. PharmaCircle serves commercial and emerging stage life sciences companies and suppliers from around the world. Most of the top 50 pharmaceutical and biologics companies in the world are long standing clients. PharmaCircle provides four subscription service solutions: Smart Search, Professional, Elite and Premium. More information can be found about PharmaCircle at www.pharmacircle.com , or visit our booth at AAPS PharmaSci 360 or PODD in Boston.

