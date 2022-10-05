Zerify, Inc. to Present at Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify, Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY) (“Zerify” or the “Company”), the 21-year-old cyber security company focused on secure video conferencing solutions and formerly known as StrikeForce Technologies, announces that CEO Mark L. Kay will present a corporate overview at the 5th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 9:30am ET at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

Mr. Kay’s presentation will also be webcasted live and made available for 90 days following the live presentation and can be accessed via the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/dawson7/zrfy/2078433

About Zerify 
Zerify, formerly StrikeForce Technologies, helps prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies and is focused on secure video conferencing solutions. It provides powerful two-factor, “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify is headquartered in Edison, N.J. and can be reached by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company’s identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company’s pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

