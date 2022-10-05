Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Sends Consumer Protection Investigators to Lee County to Protect Victims of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is sending Consumer Protection investigators into Lee County to help protect victims of Hurricane Ian. Florida remains under a state of emergency due to the catastrophic hurricane, and Attorney General Moody’s Price Gouging Hotline remains active. However, many Floridians in the affected areas do not have internet or may not have access to cellphone service—making it difficult to report allegations of extreme price increases or disaster-related scams.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the opening of the the first Disaster Recovery Center in Lee County to provide services to impacted Floridians. Attorney General Moody is sending investigators to the DRC to distribute consumer protection information and help Floridians report recovery-related scams and allegations of price gouging.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am sending Consumer Protection investigators into Lee County to help Floridians who encounter recovery-related scams or incidences of price gouging. Many of these consumers are without internet and may not have the ability to call our office, so it’s vital that we provide resources and an in-person location where they can go and report suspicious activity. All our efforts in Lee County will be supported by our Rapid Response Team that is working across the state to identify and stop any incidences of price gouging that may arise during this state of emergency.”

Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection investigators are at the DRC in Ft. Myers and will be assisting consumers daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. by:



Distributing information about how to spot, avoid and report post-storm scams;

Helping consumers file price gouging complaints; and

Working with law enforcement to investigate and stop egregious fraudulent activity.

The office is located at Lakes Regional Library—15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, Fla. 33919.

Governor DeSantis’s DRC is a one-stop shop for individuals and businesses needing assistance recovering from the storm. The center hosts federal and state agencies all working together to provide the best help possible for Floridians struggling from the storm.

For more information about the DRC, click here .

Attorney General’s Moody’s Price Gouging Hotline remains active, and Floridians are encouraged to report disaster-related scams and instances of severe price increases on essential commodities needed to help recover from the storm. The Florida Attorney General’s Rapid Response Team is responding to contacts from consumers across the state.

For tips on reporting price gouging, click here .

For more information on price gouging, click here .