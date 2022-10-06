ID R&D voice biometrics rank first in VoxCeleb speaker recognition challenge

The latest of several challenge wins, VoxCeleb demonstrates the market-leading performance of IDVoice® for frictionless security

— Alexey Khitrov, CEO and Co-Founder at ID R&D

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, a provider of best-in-class AI-based voice biometrics and liveness detection products, today announced that its IDVoice® product ranked first in the VoxCeleb Speaker Recognition Challenge 2022 (VoxSRC-22) among nearly forty entrants from leading solution providers and research organizations globally. VoxSRC serves to investigate how accurately speaker recognition algorithms identify a person from speech recorded “in the wild”, using audio content that is not captured specifically for biometric matching. The audio samples used to evaluate the entries are comprised of celebrity interviews and unedited conversational content containing background noise. Testing with this type of content emulates the use of voice for biometric authentication without constraints on the speaker’s language, phrases, or environment. The VoxSRC results show how for use cases where speech audio is already available, biometrics-grade security can be added without extra friction for users because it avoids the need for a specific passphrase.

“We were excited to participate in VoxSRC for its promise of advancing biometric authentication that can be performed on whatever phrase is spoken, even in noisy environments, and so is completely transparent to the user,” commented Alexey Khitrov, CEO and Co-founder of ID R&D. “Our number-one rankings at VoxSRC and several other recent voice biometrics challenges represent not only the best-in-class performance of our voice technology for a variety of use cases but also our ongoing commitment to providing security solutions that are truly frictionless.”

The results of the VoxCeleb Speaker Recognition Challenge were announced at the VoxSRC Workshop at INTERSPEECH 2022 in Incheon, South Korea. INTERSPEECH is the largest digital speech technology event in the world, with sponsorship and active participation of industry leaders in speech and speaker recognition, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta. ID R&D participated in the two tracks of four in the challenge that addressed speaker verification, and achieved the best performance in both tracks. The first track restricted training of AI algorithms to a closed dataset, while the second did not impose training data restrictions. ID R&D will demonstrate IDVoice along with its products for facial liveness and document liveness in booth K2316 at Money20/20 USA, taking place October 24-26 in Las Vegas.

About ID R&D

ID R&D, a Mitek company, is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Our proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 60 countries. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, NY. Learn more at www.idrnd.ai.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,500 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.