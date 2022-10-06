Neptune Mutual Marketplace Launching on the Fuji Avalanche Testnet

Neptune Mutual Parametric Cover on Fuji Avalanche testnet

Neptune Mutual has announced the start of a Gleam competition, on Saturday 8th October at 11:30am UTC, to launch its marketplace on the Fuji Avalanche testnet.

Once again, there will be prizes for more than 100 winners. This time, in addition to winners being rewarded with future NPM tokens, they will also receive one of the brand new Neptune Mutual collectible NFTs. Those interested in participating in the competition are encouraged to join the Neptune Mutual Discord channel for up to date information about the competition as well as the NFT series. To encourage user participation, Neptune Mutual is re-running its Hall of Fame dashboard which tracks user activity in the marketplace and allocates points accordingly.

Neptune Mutual has updated its parametric marketplace with a new type of parametric cover pool called a Diversified Cover Pool, and is keen to get feedback from its “Neptunite” community on this major new feature before launching the Beta version of its protocol on mainnet in just a few weeks time.

A Diversified Cover Pool, provides liquidity to a portfolio of cover products; each cover product relates to a specific project and has its own card in the marketplace. Each cover product has its own specific cover policy trigger parameters, and if an incident arises, then all the policyholders of that specific cover product are paid out from the diversified pool. In this way, partial payouts of liquidity are possible from a diversified cover pool in the sense that each cover product is allocated only a portion of the total liquidity of the diversified pool.

The 2nd testnet competition is designed primarily to get user feedback on this new type of parametric pool as well as other improvements that have been made. For this reason, users can earn bonus points in the testnet competition by reporting bugs or by reporting any suggestions of how the application could be improved to provide an outstanding user experience.

How to Participate in the Neptune Mutual Testnet:

Test the Neptune Mutual protocol on https://test.neptunemutual.com

Head over to Metamask, and choose your preferred test network as Fuji. Visit https://faucet.avax.network/ to acquire your Avalanche Fuji testnet tokens, and the Neptune Mutual YouTube channel for detailed instructions. The competition will last for three weeks, closing at 11:30am UTC on Saturday 29th October.

