OP360 launches innovative close-to-door transport solution for employees
As a people-first company, our teams' safety is a top priority. We see OP360 Mobility as a long-term solution to help meet our people’s transportation needs.”RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OP360 has partnered with SWAT Mobility, a Singapore-based mobility tech company, to launch OP360 Mobility in its Cebu, Philippines locations. This innovative solution for corporate employee transportation operates on a pay-per-ride basis and is delivered in partnership with local fleet operator Tourganize Group of Companies, Inc., also known as Cebu Trip Rent-a-Car, and implementation partner Hagibis Ventures, Inc. (HVI).
With restrictions lifted and more people returning to offices, Cebuanos again must deal with the headache of commuting to work. Multiple transfers across various modes of transport and extensive wait times at transport hubs contribute to a lengthy commute and significant transportation expense. For businesses with a large onsite employee headcount, e.g. BPO, manufacturing, and FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) companies, employers have found this to be a challenge as well as a major factor hindering work/life balance and employee morale.
OP360, in conjunction with SWAT, launched “OP360 Mobility" to offer an efficient solution for daily commutes for its employees, This program reduces multimodal commutes to one closed-loop private service, from home to work and vice versa, at a reasonable price.
Unlike other ride-hailing services, OP360 Mobility rides are priced based on the air distance between the pick-up and drop-off points instead of the road distance traveled. This keeps fares in check, allowing employees to take advantage of the ease and safety of a short, simple journey while avoiding exorbitant surge fees.
“We're excited to be one of the first BPO companies in Cebu to partner with SWAT. As a people-first company, our teams' safety is a top priority. We see OP360 Mobility as a long-term solution to help meet our people’s transportation needs,“ says David Highbloom, Chief Administrative Officer at OP360. He adds, “We thank our partners at SWAT, Cebu Trip, and HVI for this opportunity, and we look forward to offering this service to the rest of our employees in the Philippines.”
OP360 employees can log into the SWATBiz app and book a ride from anywhere within Cebu. Seats are guaranteed, and rides are easy to manage and track in realtime. The service's algorithm determines the most efficient route to ensure employees arrive safely and on time. The assimilation also enables accurate data capture for easy fare computation, payable via automated salary deduction.
OfficePartners360 (OP360) was founded in 2006 by entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. As a fast-growing BPO, we provide full-service solutions to clients ranging from mid-sized corporations to Fortune 500 firms. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser-focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high-performing culture. Thanks to a combination of incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. We have a unique perspective, helping clients focus on what matters - ultimately increasing shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and growing top-line performance.
