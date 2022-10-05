Enertel Partners With Haymaker to Build Out Mineral Management Software Suite

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enertel Advisors ("Enertel") is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with Haymaker Minerals & Royalties III, LLC ("Haymaker"), which provides guidance for Enertel's development of their newly released mineral management platform. The partnership began during the creation and launch of Enertel's QuantumCast: Minerals, a comprehensive platform for minerals portfolio managers that combines the best features of reservoir evaluation, minerals management, and financial modeling.

Fred Enochs, Enertel CEO stated, "Enertel has been building bespoke data management solutions across the energy sector for years. We find the mineral space particularly attractive because mineral managers are always looking for increased efficiencies, and there are not robust solutions in the market to eliminate many of the existing pain points. Haymaker's experience managing tens of thousands of wells on behalf of institutional investors provides us with the ground level intelligence we need to solve these problems."

Karl Brensike, Haymaker Managing Partner stated, "Having been in the mineral space since 2004, there really haven't been any third-party software solutions available. When we first started Haymaker, we decided to build out our own proprietary systems and managed everything in house, requiring additional staff and expense. With Haymaker III, these heavy demands led us to seek out a fully outsourced solution that could do things better and faster, and with continued innovation. Enertel is clearly the market leader in our opinion, so the decision to partner and collaborate on refining their platform has been a good one."

Enochs added, "A lot of providers can pull disparate public and private data into a dashboard, but we build solutions that drive decision making better than anyone. A key differentiator is the integration of our QuantumCast forecasting tool that individually forecasts each well in the portfolio and can even apply ownership and other parameters derived directly from the processed royalty check stub data."

"We have been using QuantumCast: Minerals as our preferred forecasting tool since the beginning of Haymaker III," added Brensike. "By incorporating it into the management platform, we've been able to automate our accrual process for financials, just one of many examples of how Enertel helps our team focus on tasks that really drive value for the company."

About Enertel

Founded in 2018 by oil and gas industry veterans and former CIA clandestine officers, Enertel is a data and analytics firm that blends oil and gas analytics with US intelligence best practices. We provide strategic advisory services and configurable, full-suite platforms that combine engineering rigor and financial management workflows for clients across the E&P, midstream, minerals, OFS, private equity, hedge funds and banking sectors. For more information about Enertel, visit www.enerteladvisors.com.

About Haymaker Minerals & Royalties

Haymaker was founded in 2013 and has used various entities to manage and acquire mineral and royalty interests in over 35,000 oil and gas wells across the United States. For more information about Haymaker, visit www.haymakermineralsandroyalties.com.

Contact Information:

Fred Enochs

CEO

fenochs@enerteladvisors.com

713-817-7986



Related Images











Image 1: Enertel





Enertel Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment