Scientology Volunteers Join Scores of Disaster Relief Organizations Responding in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Volunteer Ministers gather in their Clearwater, FL headquarters to be briefed before deploying to southern counties
Disaster response organizations from Florida as well as other states are working together to bring help to hurricane survivors.
Hurricanes always give disaster organizations a huge challenge. Their path of destruction is wide and affects thousands of citizens.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 19 counties in the wake of Hurricane Ian now receiving emergency declarations the need for help is enormous.
Coordinating volunteer response throughout the state, the Florida Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (FL VOAD) has been working together with Volunteer Florida, the state's lead agency for volunteerism and national service in Florida, as well as national and local disaster organizations.
Daily calls with nonprofits, churches and others commenced immediately after Hurricane Ian came on shore. Churches of Scientology Disaster Response (CSDR) along with scores of other disaster organizations stepped up to help those in the landfall areas around Ft. Myers in Lee County, and those in Sarasota County and nearby areas.
The Florida Scientology Volunteer Ministers, headquartered in Clearwater, FL, initially focused on Lee and Sarasota counties. Arriving in Ft. Myers, the first teams deployed to various city locations to help with street and sidewalk debris removal and to flooded neighborhoods, clearing the way with chain saws.
Driving over 2300 miles from Salt Lake City to Clearwater, Florida, Ms. Joava Good, Deputy National Director of CSDR, joined her teams to help. She commented, “Hurricanes always give disaster organizations a huge challenge. Their path of destruction is wide and affects thousands of citizens. There is much work to be done. Some organizations have been helping since landfall. Others are just arriving with supplies and hot food, but in all, the volunteers are stepping up and will continue to help.”
Ms. Good concluded, “Partnering with organizations using programs such as Crisis Clean Up, a work management tool bringing the needs of survivors and the help of disaster organizations together, will be a vital activity throughout this recovery. It will be a long recovery but with the leadership of FL VOAD and Volunteer Florida helping to ensure our organizations’ coordination, communication and collaboration is effective, the work will get done.”
As a member of National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response (CSDR) staff and volunteers reach out to help those in need no matter what the circumstance and have for more than 30 years brought relief to those devastated by earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, bombings, shootings and other disasters. It is tasked with the duties of providing spiritual care as well as assisting with the unmet material needs of survivors, responders and caregivers who are affected by trauma, loss, upset, stress and confusion after a disaster.
The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Its long term commitment to help is written throughout its scriptures. Mr. Hubbard wrote, “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”
