Scientology Volunteers Join Scores of Disaster Relief Organizations Responding in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Volunteer Ministers gather in their Clearwater, FL headquarters to be briefed before deploying to southern counties Volunteer Ministers in Ft. Myers walking to a work site Removing debris and trees from Ft. Myers neighborhoods Chainsaw team clearing roads near city of Ft. Myers One of many Volunteer Ministers teams cleaning up the streets in Ft. Myers

Disaster response organizations from Florida as well as other states are working together to bring help to hurricane survivors.

Hurricanes always give disaster organizations a huge challenge. Their path of destruction is wide and affects thousands of citizens.” — Ms. Joava Good, Churches of Scientology Disaster Response