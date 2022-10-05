Data Analyzers Provides Discounted Data Recovery Service for victims of Hurricane Ian

To assist with easing the pain of such data loss, your local data recovery experts at Data Analyzers are offering 20% off all data recovery services to all of Florida and Carolina residents who suffered from the wreckage of the storm.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian, rescue missions and recoveries are on the way. Once people have been taken care of, housing damages assessed, and power restored, many will come to realize that their beloved electronic devices such as their computers and smartphones have been damaged. This is often the case after a Hurricane as severe as Ian where power outages and flooding's affect computers and mobile phones. Unfortunately, this leaves residents of the affected areas without the means to access their family pictures from water-damaged iPhones and Android Phones or to access their business files from failed computers affected by lightning strikes or power outages. Attempting recovery from drives, cell phones, or any digital storage devices that have been exposed to moisture, water, flood, or electrical surges requires specialized techniques and equipment. If improperly handled, data loss from such catastrophic failures can render data permanently irretrievable.

To assist with easing the pain of such data loss, your local data recovery experts at Data Analyzers are offering 20% off all data recovery services to all Florida and Carolina residents who suffered from the wreckage of the storm. Having witnessed the destruction in cities such as Fort Myers, Naples, Tampa, and Orlando, Data Analyzers lends a hand to hurricane victims and all who suffered data loss as a result of hurricane Ian's wrath.

Effective October 3rd through December 30th, 2022:

· 20% discount on any data recovery for single hard drives, Thumb drives, RAID Servers, or Compact Flash cards damaged by water, mud, moisture, electrical surges, etc. caused by Hurricane Florence.

· One recovery per household or business.

Disclaimer: Do not attempt to power on any device that has suffered water exposure as further damage can occur.

About Data Analyzers:

Data Analyzers is a data recovery expert that has a proven track record of providing excellent recovery services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, and law enforcement. Data Analyzers has developed cutting-edge RAID and storage server recovery techniques, as well as some of the most innovative mobile phone recovery processes.

Contact:

press@datanalyzers.com

(321) 206-6718

706 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32803

Media Contact

Andrew Mapp, Data Analyzers, 1 321-206-6718, info@dataanalyzers.com

SOURCE Data Analyzers