ClinOne CEO Andrea Valente Joins Distinguished Panel to Discuss Clinical Research Technology at Row Associates Healthcare rpm 2022

Valente and panelists to discuss evolving paradigms in clinical research

BOSTON (PRWEB) October 05, 2022

ClinOne, the leading provider of Adaptive Experiences for clinical trials, today announced that CEO Andrea Valente (LinkedIn) will join a distinguished panel to discuss clinical research technology at Healthcare rpm 2022 presented by Row Associates.

Healthcare rpm 2022 will be held on October 10-11 at the renowned Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. It is anchored in important conversations, moderated by key industry figures, with C-suite leadership from vibrant segments of the healthcare landscape where significant change is actively taking shape. The privately-held event will gather senior executives and private equity leadership from across the healthcare spectrum.

The Evolving Paradigms in Clinical Research session will feature engaging and thought-provoking conversations with a visionary panel of experts:

--Paul Bleicher, MD, PhD (Moderator) - Executive Partner, Ardan Equity; Former Chief Executive Officer, Optum Labs; Founder and Former Chief Medical Officer, Humedica; Founder and Former Chief Executive Officer, Phase Forward

--Andrea Valente – Chief Executive Officer, ClinOne

--Colleen Hoke – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ObjectiveHealth

--Drew Bustos, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Science 37

--Julie Schiffman, Chief Delivery Officer, Aetion

"All aspects of healthcare are changing rapidly, and I am excited to participate in this important event with proven leaders who are actively shaping the future of clinical research," said Andrea Valente. "Row Associates has put together an inspired agenda that spans the healthcare continuum, including clinical trials, and I look forward to sharing strategies, discussing challenges, and learning from fellow panelists and attendees at Healthcare rpm 2022."

