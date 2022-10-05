Submit Release
Federal Funds Available through DNR for Outdoor Recreation Space

Land and Water Conservation Fund Provides Up to $1 Million

Photo of woman and dog walking along waterside trail

Photo by Kristine Lochart

The Maryland Department of the Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting preliminary applications for the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant program. This process enables local governments to receive grant funding to create new outdoor recreation spaces, reinvigorate existing parks, and form connections between people and the outdoors. DNR is accepting applications through November 1, 2022.

Municipalities and counties are eligible for up to a 50% matching fund assistance from the LWCF, funded by the National Park Service. Project sponsors must match the grant award 1:1 with non-federal dollars. Local matching funds can include money received from DNR through the Program Open Space Local or Community Parks and Playground programs. Funding requests to LWCF can range from $50,000 to $1 million.

Interested jurisdictions should complete and submit project documentation to Andrew Mengel at andrew.mengel@maryland.gov. Additional details and application information are available on the Maryland DNR Land and Water Conservation Fund webpage.

