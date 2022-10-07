Actual SEO Media, Inc. Has Something to Voice About Voice Searches

Optimizing a website for local searches allows a website to appear for users in the area. Search Engine Optimization is one way to increase online visibility for your business. Actual SEO Media, Inc.

More and more people are using voice searches to scour the internet. It's time to adapt marketing strategies to include voice searches as well.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an aspect of Google searches that most businesses miss out on when optimizing their websites, so Actual SEO Media, Inc. is here to spread the word. Most companies don't realize the opportunities they're missing when they don't have keywords that acknowledge this factor: voice searches.

Google's voice search is a powerful tool that can be used to find information on the internet. Anyone with a device that has a microphone can use voice search to find anything on the internet, including websites, images, and videos.

Users can also use voice searches on their mobile devices to find local businesses and directions.

Many people in the United States use voice search features. A significant portion of the population use voice features to search for services and products on their devices, including phones and smart speakers like the Amazon Echo or Google Nest.

Of that number, a major chunk uses voice features to help research products and services. Most users use this feature to help with the pre-checkout stages, specifically with research and adding things to the shopping list. Of course, many of those users also use the voice features after the checkout sequence.



Voice Searches & Search Engine Optimization

How does that translate to search engine optimization and keyword research? Remember that voice searches are arguably quicker than if users type up the same query on their phone or computer. Not to mention, users will vocally communicate with their devices differently than if they were typing it out. Their searches will have a more conversational tone, and they will likely use long-tail keywords in their queries.

What is a long-tail keyword? A long-tail keyword is a keyword phrase that's composed of three or more words. It's a specific and targeted search term that's less competitive than a short keyword. Long-tail keywords are usually more specific, which makes them more effective at driving traffic to a website, especially for local SEO.

For example, a user searching for the nearest pharmacy will have slightly different queries on different platforms. If they were using voice search, their query might be, "where is the closest pharmacy to me?" On the other hand, if they were on their phones, their query might be "pharmacy near me."

Keeping the difference in mind makes it easier to craft website content for the numerous voice searches made every day.

Optimizing Website Content for Voice Searches

The SEO basics should be followed, regardless of whether a business is optimizing it with voice searches in mind. A company should still follow the standard SEO best practices when drafting articles, blogs, or other content while keeping voice searches in mind. This includes optimizing title tags, using schema markups, incorporating long-tail keywords, and more.

However, one of the key points to keep in mind is that the content should be relevant and useful to the reader.

Regardless of what medium they're searching through, users want instant answers. Users will likely search elsewhere if they can't find what they're looking for within seconds of reading or listening to the content.

It's also best to ensure that the company is easily found on major platforms that most users will be searching on, such as Google Search, Google Maps, or Apple Maps. One of the best ways to do this is by updating or having a Google Business Profile, which lists all of the important and relevant information a business wants to broadcast. This information includes the following:

- Business Name

- Business Description

- Address

- Contact Details (phone number, email, etc.)

- Opening & Closing Hours

- Reviews & Comments

- A Link to the Website or Landing Page

Keyword research is one of the most important points in optimizing a website for voice searches. How will most voice searches word their query? Per the example earlier, it'll likely be voiced as a question rather than a short phrase. If a company isn't targeting long-tail keywords, it's missing out on a lot of voice searches.

Voice searches are now one of the fastest ways to search for something on the internet. Businesses should take that into consideration during their keyword research so that as many users can reach as many users as possible. As technology improves, voice searches will also continue to grow in importance, opting for businesses to adapt to the ever-growing usage.

