Fuelarts Art+Tech & NFT Startups Report H1 2022 is released

ART+TECH & NFT STARTUPS REPORT H1 2022 by FUELARTS ART+TECH & NFT STARTUPS REPORT 2022 _ Geographical Spread ART+TECH & NFT STARTUPS REPORT 2022 _ Investor Universe

FUELARTS released its second Report, dedicated to H1 2022 and the investments that Art Tech and NFT startups have received within this period.

We are receiving very positive feedback on our analytical reports from Art+Tech & NFT sector. The latest report by Fuelarts intends to support the market and its players by presenting valuable data.” — Denis Belkevich, General Partner, FUELARTS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Report focuses on Art+Tech & NFT ecosystem, portraits of the investors, and analytics on the specialized funds that are ready to invest in this sector.Along with the analytics, we present interviews with key stakeholders of the industry. In this section, we have included interviews with Head of Pace Verso Ariel Hudes, NFT collector and venture capitalist Ryan Zurrer, co-founder of Artfacts and Limna Marek Claassen, Head of Finance and Operations at Galaxy Labs Mohnish Mehta, and Art Blocks’s COO Hugh Heslep.In March 2022 Fuelarts released its first report, which gained a lot of credibility from Art+Tech & NFT representatives. Only within half a year, this report has reached 10 000 downloads, taking its rightful place among other reports in this industry. In 2023 Fuelarts is planning to increase its reports to four a year, and to delve into more specific areas like gamification and marketplace analytics. The current report (covering the first half of 2022) was downloaded several hundred times in the first week after publication, which indicates the trust of the Art+Tech and NFT audience in the FUELARTS analytics and the need for this data in the current circumstances.Key facts from a new Fuelarts Report:- In H1 2022, 123 Art+Tech startups received $2.600 billion in total funding, which amounts to 237% of the investments for the whole year of 2021 ($1.098 billion). Of the total of 801 startups - 15.2% have received funding within the first 6 months of 2022.- 12 startups from the "physical" Art Market received only $99.2 million (3.8% of the total funding), while 111 startups from the Digital Art Market and NFT sector – $2.501 billion (96.2%).- Within the first 6 months of 2022, there were 640 investors that participated in 766 rounds. 13.4% of them have made more than one investment in various Art+Tech & NFT startups in H1 2022. Only 4.1% of investors made three or more investments in this sector.- Traditional (non-crypto) VC investors and Private Individuals (both fiat and crypto) were the most active in funding Art+Tech & NFT startups – with 33.6% and 22.5% of investments made accordingly.- From June 2021 to August 2022, 33 specialized investment funds have announced raising funds for deployment in Web3 startups (including Art+Tech & NFT). The total amount of announced assets is $23.72 billion, with only $1.5 billion (6.3%) already invested.- 83% of the art market strategists, that took part in the report's survey, consider it inevitable that the market will turn towards physical art, which behaves more predictably as an asset in times of economic crisis. This, in particular, may lead to an increase in the role of fractional ownership and traditional art investment instruments proposed by Art+Tech startups.Welcome to download The Fuelarts Art+Tech & NFT Startups Report H1 2022 ___________________________________________________FUELARTS is an investment firm, specializing in the Art+Tech industry. Our mission is to support the development of the emerging Web3 ecosystem, backing daring entrepreneurs while they build a more efficient, transparent, and accessible art market.In 2019 FUELARTS was founded by serial entrepreneur Denis Belkevich and former COO of Christie's Americas, ex-Senior VP of Artnet Roxanna Zarnegar.Our vision for FUELARTS is to become not only an investment vehicle but a platform, merging Art and Capital. FUELARTS includes 3 main structures:● Fuelarts Accelerator provides tools to support founders of Art+Tech startups.● Fuelarts Insights shares content & analytics to engage and develop the Art+Tech community.● Fuelarts Capital is a venture arm, investing in graduates of accelerator and infrastructure leaders.With scaling its operations and expanding its reach, FUELARTS today has a diverse international team of Art Market, Public relations, Venture capital, and Blockchain & NFT professionals. The team includes experts from the United States, China, France, Switzerland, Ukraine, and Ecuador.From 2023, the objective of FUELARTS is to become a VC company builder, helping startups in the NFT and blockchain space to build a business model that can shift focus as demands in the market change. Join the series of FUELARTS webinars with the industry leadersDon't miss the release of ART COLLECTORS’ FIELD GUIDE (FALL 2022) this October.FUELARTS in collaboration with The ART PARTNERS, is preparing to release a guide with recommendations on building contemporary art collections in an economically turbulent and politically challenging climate. This Guide focuses on the main challenges of art collecting in H2 2022. It provides collectors with necessary data and key facts, giving a clear picture of today's market.#fuelarts #nft #report #arttech #digitalart #gamification #nftartist #nftcollector

Art+Tech & NFT Startups Report H1 2022 online presentation