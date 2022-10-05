U.S. Department of Education Awards More Than $116 Million in Grants for Programs Focused on Equity and Accessibility for Students

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced 19 Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP) awards totaling $110 million and four new grant awards for the 2022 Equity Assistance Center (EAC) program totaling more than $6.5 million.

The EAC awards fund four new regional EACs that each provide technical assistance to public schools and other agencies focused on addressing equity in their community for students and the educators who support them related to race, sex, national origin, gender identity, disability, and religion. This funding also supports regional EACs that provide technical assistance and training at the request of school boards and other governmental agencies in the preparation, adoption, and implementation of plans for the desegregation of public schools. Each center provides training and technical assistance, upon request, in the areas of civil rights, equity, and school reform to school systems within a region comprised of 12-15 states. This assistance helps schools and communities ensure that equitable education opportunities are available and accessible for all children.

The MSAP awards support efforts to develop and revitalize magnet schools with academically challenging and innovative instructional approaches designed to bring together students from different social, economic, ethnic, and racial backgrounds. These 19 grantees will implement a variety of curricular focus areas in 62 schools offering programming in all five areas of STEAM learning, career development, leadership skills, and language immersion.

“Today, we’re investing in schools and communities that have shown a commitment to intentionally serving students and closing opportunity gaps based on race, place, and circumstance in America,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Every child has something to offer this country, and they deserve access to effective educators, inclusive and supportive learning environments, and innovative, engaging programs that unlock their potential and lead to success. These grant awards will help communities reimagine our schools through a more equitable lens and raise the bar for how we serve students who too often get left behind.”

Last January, Secretary Cardona laid out his vision for education in America by boldly addressing opportunity and achievement gaps in education. That vision includes challenging states and districts to fix broken systems that may perpetuate inequities in our schools. When deciding on grantmaking, the Department centralizes it efforts around educational equity, including high-quality educational experiences for all students. This principle continues to guide discretionary grantmaking, especially for programs that support historically underserved communities and students such as reflected in the awards given to EACs and MSAPs.

Additional information about the EAC and MSAP programs and grantees are available here.

A full list of awards can be found below:

Magnet Schools Assistance Program Grants

Hope School District AR $6,535,982 Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District CA $6,638,932 Pasadena Unified School District CA $6,660,864 Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES) CT $1,893,989 LEARN CT $2,925,471 The School Board of Broward County, Florida FL $6,315,229 The School Board of Miami-Dade County, Florida FL $6,361,816 The School Board of Polk County, Florida FL $6,176,171 Clayton County Public Schools GA $6,464,420 Cedar Rapids Community School District IA $6,489,965 Board of Education of the City of Chicago IL $5,893,904 Lansing School District MI $6,103,227 Wake County Public School System NC $5,511,127 NYC Department of Education - Community School District 32 NY $5,999,998 NYC Department of Education - Community School District 19 NY $5,999,998 NYC Department of Education - Community School District 28 NY $5,999,998 Georgetown County School District SC $7,804,837 Richland County School District #1 SC $5,435,160 Kaleidoscope Youth Development Services, Inc. TX $5,925,556 Total $111,136,644

Equity Assistance Centers Program