U.S. Department of Education Awards More Than $116 Million in Grants for Programs Focused on Equity and Accessibility for Students

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced 19 Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP) awards totaling $110 million and four new grant awards for the 2022 Equity Assistance Center (EAC) program totaling more than $6.5 million.

The EAC awards fund four new regional EACs that each provide technical assistance to public schools and other agencies focused on addressing equity in their community for students and the educators who support them related to race, sex, national origin, gender identity, disability, and religion. This funding also supports regional EACs that provide technical assistance and training at the request of school boards and other governmental agencies in the preparation, adoption, and implementation of plans for the desegregation of public schools. Each center provides training and technical assistance, upon request, in the areas of civil rights, equity, and school reform to school systems within a region comprised of 12-15 states. This assistance helps schools and communities ensure that equitable education opportunities are available and accessible for all children.

The MSAP awards support efforts to develop and revitalize magnet schools with academically challenging and innovative instructional approaches designed to bring together students from different social, economic, ethnic, and racial backgrounds. These 19 grantees will  implement a variety of curricular focus areas in 62 schools offering programming in all five areas of STEAM learning, career development, leadership skills, and language immersion.

“Today, we’re investing in schools and communities that have shown a commitment to intentionally serving students and closing opportunity gaps based on race, place, and circumstance in America,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Every child has something to offer this country, and they deserve access to effective educators, inclusive and supportive learning environments, and innovative, engaging programs that unlock their potential and lead to success. These grant awards will help communities reimagine our schools through a more equitable lens and raise the bar for how we serve students who too often get left behind.”

Last January, Secretary Cardona laid out his vision for education in America by boldly addressing opportunity and achievement gaps in education. That vision includes challenging states and districts to fix broken systems that may perpetuate inequities in our schools. When deciding on grantmaking, the Department centralizes it efforts around educational equity, including high-quality educational experiences for all students. This principle continues to guide discretionary grantmaking, especially for programs that support historically underserved communities and students such as reflected in the awards given to EACs and MSAPs.

Additional information about the EAC and MSAP programs and grantees are available here.

A full list of awards can be found below:

Magnet Schools Assistance Program Grants

Hope School District

AR

$6,535,982

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District

CA

$6,638,932

Pasadena Unified School District  

CA  

$6,660,864  

Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES)  

CT  

$1,893,989  

LEARN  

CT  

$2,925,471  

The School Board of Broward County, Florida  

FL  

$6,315,229  

The School Board of Miami-Dade County, Florida  

FL  

$6,361,816  

The School Board of Polk County, Florida  

FL  

$6,176,171  

Clayton County Public Schools  

GA  

$6,464,420  

Cedar Rapids Community School District  

IA  

$6,489,965  

Board of Education of the City of Chicago  

IL  

$5,893,904  

Lansing School District  

MI  

$6,103,227  

Wake County Public School System  

NC  

$5,511,127 

NYC Department of Education - Community School District 32  

NY  

$5,999,998  

NYC Department of Education - Community School District 19  

NY  

$5,999,998  

NYC Department of Education - Community School District 28  

NY  

$5,999,998  

Georgetown County School District  

SC  

$7,804,837

Richland County School District #1

SC

$5,435,160

Kaleidoscope Youth Development Services, Inc.

TX  

$5,925,556 

Total

 

$111,136,644

 

Equity Assistance Centers Program

Mid Atlantic Equity Consortium Inc 

Region I: Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virgin Islands, West Virginia 

$1,593,544 

Southern Education Foundation 

Region II: Alabama, Arkansas, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia 

$1,658,206 

Trustees of Indiana University 

Region III: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wisconsin 

$1,645,846 

WestEd 

Region IV: Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming 

$1,628,613 

Total 

 

$6,526,209 

