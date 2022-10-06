UKQuantum launches Consortium to accelerate UK Innovation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● UKQuantum serves as the single voice of the industry to guide and promote quantum research and technology within the UK and internationally

● The Consortium is opening up membership that will offer considerable benefits to members.

UKQuantum is an industry-led consortium founded to be the voice of the UK quantum industry. Building upon the UK’s premier research and education institutions, UKQuantum will ensure that the United Kingdom remains a world leader in the quantum technology industry. Now open for membership applications, UKQuantum welcomes all quantum parties across the quantum ecosystem to join and help shape the future of quantum technology in the UK.

The founding committee has already laid the foundations for a united UK voice both in government and across international quantum bodies of repute, working with BEIS (Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) to shape their quantum strategy. UKQuantum will also advocate for interventions and policies that will advance the UK market.

Science and Investment Security Minister Nusrat Ghani said: “Quantum forms a vital part of the Government’s vision for the UK to become a global science and technology superpower, and these exciting new technologies have the potential to transform our society and economy, from advancing drug discovery to helping to reduce gas emissions. So, I am extremely pleased that UKQuantum is now open to membership applications, uniting the industry while working closely with Government to help to shape the future of quantum technology in the UK.”

The UK has a rich heritage of innovation and the UK government is on track to invest over £1 billion in quantum technologies through its National Quantum Technology Programme. Nonetheless, other countries are investing heavily in quantum and it will take a close partnership between the private and public sectors to ensure the UK maintains a leadership position.

As the quantum ecosystem grows in the country, cooperation will be key. UKQuantum will work proactively with other international consortia such as QED-C, QuIC and Q-STAR and will act as a common interface for these organisations. It will also work closely with other technology organisations such as TechUK. By pulling together resources and amplifying ideas and concerns of the membership, the consortium can better advocate and effectively coordinate efforts to develop a world-leading quantum industry.

BT’s CTO Howard Watson commented: “Quantum-enabled technologies are expected to have a profound impact on how society and business operates in the future. I’m delighted that BT has been a lead partner in setting up this consortium to drive this new economy for the benefit of the UK.”

Orca Computing’s CEO Richard Murray commented: “Quantum is a hugely exciting field to work in right now, and particularly in the UK. We have vibrant industrial, academic and government communities who are focused both nationally and internationally. Therefore I’m extremely happy to welcome UKQuantum onto the scene, helping to provide a coordinating industry-centric voice. UKQuantum will step in where gaps emerge to help facilitate interactions, broadcast news and spread informative content to this emerging quantum industry.”

Oxford Instruments NanoScience MD Stuart Woods commented: “The establishment of UKQuantum is an important step in developing and commercialising quantum in both local and international markets. The Consortium, in its role as interface and facilitator between member organisations, will allow for greater innovation through, for example, the movement of key talent between like-minded nations”.

By joining, members have the opportunity to:

● Attend monthly webinars and committees on relevant topics across the ecosystem

● Connect directly with other member organisations

● Provide feedback to UK government leadership on topics ranging from commercialisation to hiring

● Keep informed about UK opportunities, priorities, and policies

● Participate in workshops to define key HMG policies and priorities.

Organisers expect this list of benefits to grow as the consortium explores and incorporates other activities that are voted for by members. Core to its operations, will be acting as a clear interface between industry and government.

Find out more and apply for membership at www.ukquantum.org

Appendix

About UKQuantum

UKQuantum is an industry-led consortium founded to be the voice of the UK quantum industry. The organisation was founded in 2021 and its mission is to champion the UK Quantum industry both within the government, as well as internationally, advising on interventions and policies that will advance the UK market. The consortium will also promote the adoption and benefits of quantum technologies across the UK economy.

Quote Bank

Nu Quantum’s CEO, Carmen Palacios Berraquero: “The UK’s quantum industry is thriving across all application areas from Computing, to Communication and Sensing. It is the right time for the industry to unite under one voice and push forward those topics which are key to our success - with a priority on UK Government Quantum strategy and international relationships”.

QED-C’s Director, Celia Merzbacher: “QED-C is delighted to collaborate with UKQuantum to grow and advance the global quantum technology ecosystem. Quantum-based innovation is emerging globally and organisations like UKQuantum and QED-C help create a trusted community to accelerate applications for business and society.”

Quantum Technologies’s Challenge Director, Roger McKinlay: “Quantum is not a single technology but a family of truly transformative technologies. The commercialisation of these technologies will take time; it will require private as well as public sector funding, and it will only succeed through the close collaboration of trusted partners in many countries. The launch of UKQuantum is an important step on this journey, not just for the UK but for the commercialisation of these new technologies worldwide.”

Riverlane’s CEO, Steve Brierley: “The UK has a distinguished history of global leadership in critical areas of science and technology, not least computing where we lead the world in microchip design, for example. We can achieve the same in Quantum Computing. UKQuantum will play an important role in realising this opportunity by helping drive the cooperation, collaboration and co-investment we need.”

BAE Systems’ Lead Sensing Technologist, Henry White: “Quantum-based technology has the potential to transform military sensing capabilities, detecting adversaries at greater distance and with enhanced accuracy and detail. It could also help provide positioning data even in GPS-denied environments. BAE Systems is part of UKQuantum to help develop and accelerate the skills and technology we need, ultimately helping to protect our armed forces and contributing to the success of their missions.”

KETS CEO, Chris Erven: "The UK has led the world investing in quantum with its national quantum programme first launched in 2014. We took the ambition of creating a new quantum industry to heart and founded KETS based on research and world's first quantum cryptography demos supported by this programme. Today, KETS is incredibly excited to be a founding member of the newly launched UK Quantum. A larger voice for KETS and the entire quantum industry in the UK and beyond!"