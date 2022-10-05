BOK Financial names new Chief Human Resource Officer

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial announced today that Jeff Reid has assumed the position of chief human resource officer, effective immediately.

In this role, Reid will lead BOK Financial’s human resources team in fulfilling the company’s priority of “winning as a talent magnet” by achieving strategic goals including advancing culture, compensation and benefits, and leadership development programs; as well as diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Reid has worked for BOK Financial since 2004 in a variety of roles including senior human resources business partner, and director of talent acquisition and talent development. Reid assumes the position previously held by Kelley Weil, who was recently named Consumer banking executive.

“Jeff is highly qualified and has a lengthy history with the company. He has been part of creating a top-notch HR team,” said Stacy Kymes. “Jeff cares deeply about our company and will work tirelessly to ensure we are doing the best job for our company’s greatest asset – our people.”

Reid earned a bachelor’s of Finance from Georgia State University and is a certified change practitioner. He is active in the community, previously chairing and serving on the board of Clarehouse and still serves on their operations committee. He has chaired and served on the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“This truly is an exciting time for BOK Financial,” said Reid. “I am eager to continue working with this incredible team as we build on the company’s culture; empower our leadership team; deepen diversity, equity and inclusion across company; drive strategy; and continue the momentum we’ve built.”

BOK Financial Corporation is a $45 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $96 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc.

