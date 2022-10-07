Altenew’s New Releases Bedazzle Paper Crafters

Altenew's Winter Magic release arrived just in time for paper crafters to get an early start on their winter holiday projects. Altenew's Glue Tape & 3 Refills Set is quickly becoming a best-seller in the paper crafting world. The Marvelous Monthly Subscription Series never disappoints with new subscription products released on the 12th of every month.

NEW YORK, USA, October 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- September has been an exciting month for Altenew fans, with amazing new releases bringing in the latest paper crafting trends for creatives worldwide.Right before the beginning of the month, Altenew launched an amazing conglomeration of new paper crafting products with the Winter Magic Stamp, Die, Stencil, Embossing Folder, and Hot Foil Plate Release . As many paper crafters begin their winter holiday projects months in advance, the timing for this release was right on the dot. The Winter Magic collection features an assortment of floral, geometric, and holiday-themed products, perfect for the upcoming holiday months.Furthermore, Altenew came out with a new and improved pack of Glue Tape along with convenient refills. The mess-free, easy adhesive applicator is already being heavily used by paper crafters for their card making, scrapbooking, journaling, and home decor projects.September certainly didn’t disappoint avid paper crafters. Ever since the company’s Marvelous Monthly series launch in June of 2022, all of Altenew’s fan-favorite subscriptions began releasing on the 12th of every month.The ever-popular Paint-A-Flower outline stamp series designed for avid colorists brought to life the hibiscus for this month’s feature. Crafters are loving the stunning flowers in the Paint-A-Flower: Hibiscus Outline Stamp Set, as well as the motivational sentiments in the set that can be used for a variety of projects.The increasing popularity of the Craft-A-Flower layering die sets puts the latest Craft-A-Flower: Tulip Full Bloom Layering Die Set at the top of paper crafting charts this month. This beautiful floral bloom is a stunning addition to dimensional projects, and crafters are raving about these dies.Crafters looking for small, easy-to-store products regularly look forward to the Mini Delight stamp and die sets, and September’s Mini Delight: Creative Cookies Stamp & Die Set is no exception. This fun set prepares crafters for unique holiday projects with adorable gingerbread cookie layering stamps.The Craft Your Life Project Kit: Floral Acanthus is another winner with paper crafters who love the latest trend of embossing folders. Crafters are raving about the coordinating floral design across the stamps, stencils, dies, and embossing folder in this bundle.Finally, the increasingly popular innovative Build-A-Garden series wowed audiences yet again with the Build-A-Garden: Pristine Peonies product line. “Do you ever stop and pause to admire the morning dew and soft glow of nature's beauty?” The product page for Altenew’s latest Build-A-Garden bundle depicts irresistible imagery that evokes thoughtfulness and reflection in crafters. This set contains coordinating stamps and layering stencils, as well as a handy mini blending brush for ease with ink blending needs. Peonies are always a favorite with paper crafters, and these peony clusters are no different.Shared Altenew President and Product Development Team Lead Tasnim Ahmed, “Altenew doesn’t leave the crafter alone with the product. We strive to enhance the entire experience, providing inspiration through everything from the product description to the product packaging itself.” This is evident from the detailed project photos, to the personalized designer tips, and even to the imagery of the description. Every element of the product page provides new information and inspiration to help the crafter through the crafting experience.This month, Altenew has kept paper crafters intrigued and inspired in the craft room. By continuing to stay trendy while creating innovative designs, Altenew yet again makes its mark on the paper crafting industry.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿

