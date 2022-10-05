Radix Supports AWS Outposts and AVEVA PI System to Back Business-critical Plant Floor Applications

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix Engineering and Software announced today that it is offering support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts to help customers who need a hybrid architecture and on-premises environment to manage plant floor applications. Radix is working with AWS to define the reference architecture for running AVEVA PI System from OSIsoft, now part of AVEVA, on AWS Outposts.



AVEVA PI System (formerly PI Core) is a portfolio of industrial data management products that connects process and sensor data to operators and decision makers throughout an organization. AWS Outposts, a family of fully managed solutions delivering AWS infrastructure and services to virtually any on-premises or edge location for a truly consistent hybrid experience, brings fully managed AWS infrastructure and services to nearly any on-premises or edge location to support modernization of manufacturing workloads and business-critical plant floor applications. With common infrastructure, services, application programming interfaces (APIs), and tools in the cloud and on-premises environments, manufacturers can become more agile, resilient, efficient, and competitive. By supporting AWS Outposts with AVEVA PI System, manufacturers benefit from real-time data infrastructure that collects sensor-based data from many different sources with a consistent experience, as well as streamlined regulatory compliance.

A wide spectrum of manufacturers can benefit from the low-latency processing, reduced management burden, and modern security delivered by AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts allow customers to modernize applications and process data that needs to stay close to plant floor control systems including manufacturing execution systems (MES), high-frequency trading, or medical diagnostics. AWS Outposts also helps to centralize control of operations with a consistent hybrid architecture solution. Manufacturers can gain a competitive edge by increasing productivity, innovating faster, and making both IT and production lines more efficient.

“Manufacturers that want to use the cloud to modernize plant floor applications face a range of challenges, which cannot be easily overcome by typical hybrid architecture solutions. As a technology solution provider with a proven track record serving the needs of industrial and non-industrial customers – across oil and gas, plant and utilities, chemicals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, universities, hospitals, and more – we are excited to work with AWS to address the challenges of customers with stringent low-latency data requirements and data residency needs,” commented Flávio Niemeyer Guimarães, Radix’ US CEO.

“Thousands of customers rely on AVEVA PI System daily to run their critical operations. AWS Outposts allow customers to run and manage their AWS workloads and keep their critical systems and data on premises. Radix has tested the operation of AVEVA PI System on AWS Outposts and can support our joint customers in their cloud journey and gain the benefits of running on AWS,” said Mike Graves, Director, Global System Integrators at AVEVA.

Radix already has several customers running AVEVA PI System on AWS in the chemical, fertilizer, glass, and pulp and paper industries. Radix developed a process analytics platform using AWS together with AVEVA PI System for one of the largest pulp and paper producers in Brazil. Results included faster data analysis and improved operational efficiency, reduced response time, and centralized process knowledge that is easily accessible to all process engineers.

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software (www.radixeng.com) is a privately-held, global engineering, software, and Industrial OT/ IT Consulting company. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial (oil and gas, chemicals, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and food and beverage) and non-industrial (transportation, education, health care, financial, and entertainment) customers. Radix’s North American headquarters is in Houston, TX. The global HQ is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with offices also in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. With a strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has developed projects in more than 25 countries worldwide.

For more information contact:

Company Contact:

Ana Mastrangelo ana.mastrangelo@radixeng.com

Radix Engineering, + (832) 377-9601

Media Contact:

Becky Stevens, becky.stevens@virtualmarketing-pr.com

Virtual Marketing +1 (713) 444-6860