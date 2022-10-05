SCOTT’S PROTEIN BALLS DOUBLES DOWN ITS SUPPORT TO THE BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION
The delicious, nutritious protein balls have a new flavor with a naturally rosy hue in honor of the month’s symbolic pink ribbonLONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After Lori Levine was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, her road to recovery led her and her husband Scott to engage in a mission to bring their own personal experience to the healthy foods section. In doing so, they created Scott’s Protein Balls – the ONLY protein balls stored in the refrigerator section (no shelf-stable preservatives here!) as well as a company that helps drive forward research to end breast cancer once and for all.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Scott’s Protein Balls launched an all-new flavor with a statement-making hue. Now in addition to their plant-based Scott’s Protein Balls favorite flavors (Peanut Butter Cacao, Java Peanut Butter, Snickerdoodle (made with almond butter) and nut-free flavors including Confetti, Mint Chocolate Chip and Brownie Batter), customers seeking fresh, fulfilling options can enjoy the first fruity flavor: Pink Berry Protein Balls.
Yes, they really are pink!
Made with cashew butter, organic and gluten-free oat flour, hemp protein powder, organic protein powder and freeze-dried strawberries, the chilled, dense and enjoyably sweet protein balls are a delightful light pink color. They’re gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and non-GMO, packed with protein, only nutrient-dense calories and are wonderfully filling. Just two to three bites are enough for a snack, and three are a meal!
As with all Scott’s Protein Balls products, the Levine’s donate 1% of all sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation – supporting research and awareness one bite at a time, all the time.
To purchase Scott’s Protein Balls, you can find them online at scottsproteinballs.com (discounted subscriptions available) or check out the refrigerated section at East Coast and Midwest retail locations here.
For more information on Scott’s Protein Balls and to learn about Lori’s story, visit scottsproteinballs.com and follow them on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
