CAMS from igroup solves Azure architecture issues long term
CAMS provides constant monitoring and uses machine learning to provide recommendations for Azure architecture fixes relevant to custom Azure deployments.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, organizations have been struggling to keep up with the rapidly changing landscape of Azure. With new features and services being released at a breakneck pace, it's been difficult to stay ahead of the curve and maintain a consistent architecture. Azure architecture issues impact cost and performance in Azure, especially when trying to implement a scalable Azure architecture to meet peaks and troughs of demand.
To stay on top of Azure changes is a full-time job in itself compared with a relatively static on-premise deployment. So Azure architecture needs a new approach. Once a production workload is in place, it needs constant monitoring and maintenance. In addition, comparisons need to be made to available services and updates released to Azure as well as differences in regional costs for the same services to keep workloads running cost-effectively.
While doing all of this an Azure architect needs to take into account the balance needed between performance and cost while also being very aware of what the requirements of the specific custom workloads are. This is one of many reasons why Azure consultancy is dead in the water after an initial migration / set-up project.
“Working with igroup has helped us to ensure that as we grow our infrastructure is supported fully and can deliver the results our customers expect.“ Steve Stringer - Software Architect at Oak Software
CAMS from igroup provides the Azure architecture monitoring and auditing to keep things on track. The algorithms and machine learning in CAMS process the ongoing monitoring information for a specific Azure deployment and perform all of the ongoing cost calculations against changes to the Azure platform.
All the while comparing this to the customer circumstances of a particular Azure deployment. This powerful cloud management approach drives monthly spend lower while also balancing system performance.
Stephen Rastall
igroup CAMS
+ +447921624502
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn