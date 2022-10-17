CAMS compared to AWS support plans
Shake up your AWS support plans and drive value for your business with cloud management software instead of people.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shake up your AWS support plans and drive value for your business with cloud management software instead of people.
For Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers, there are several support options available to the market. AWS support plans are available directly from Amazon, or through a third party. The realities of the pricing plans from Amazon for independent software vendors and how they compare to cloud management software is a key concern for any business owner.
The existing AWS plans are all based on a sliding scale with a minimum cost, so based on an average monthly cloud spend of $3,500, $7,500 and $9,500 this has a varying costs for the same service.
The available AWS support plans and their pricing points
Developer - Not designed for production workloads so excluded here
· Business - Starts at $100 per month or scaling % of monthly spend
· Enterprise On-Ramp - starts at $5,500 or 10% monthly AWS spend
· Enterprise - $15,000 or scaling % of spend
CAMS provides cloud management software for cloud management to balance performance vs cost. The customer profile is ISVs or SaaS businesses with a monthly spend in the range of $3.5k to about $10k monthly.
AWS support costs for an ISV at different monthly spend points
Realistically the only viable plan at a spend below $10,000 per month is the Business plan which is examined here.
· Business (Monthly spend $3,500) - 10% monthly spend which equals $350 per month
· Business (Monthly spend $7,500) - 10% monthly spend which equals $750 per month
· Business (Monthly spend $9,500) - 10% monthly spend which equals $950 per month
As a software company running cloud infrastructure in AWS, this represents terrible value for money. As the business grows the same service costs three times as much. The service doesn't change but the cost to the consumer can more than triple as shown above.
In this light, AWS support plans do not appear very appealing to the vast majority of businesses in this bracket. But maybe that's just because AWS doesn't want to deal with businesses below a certain scale.
Stephen Rastall
igroup CAMS
+44 7921 624502
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn