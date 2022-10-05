Common Bond Hotel Collection Hosts Preview Event in Bardstown, Debuting the Newly Minted Bardstown Motor Lodge
EINPresswire.com/ -- Common Bond Hotel Collection, a subsidiary of Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures, hosted an intimate gathering of friends and tastemakers this past Thursday at the nearly finished Bardstown Motor Lodge. Previously known as the Parkview Motel, Bardstown Motor Lodge, opening this winter, is the first property to debut in the Collection. The special evening kicked-off with poolside cocktails like “Smok’n Hot,” a spicy Mezcal and citrus original, and the “Few and Far Between” bourbon and vermouth fusion. Guests noshed on small bites and mingled by sleek retro-styled loungers throughout the property’s sprawling outdoor spaces. The evening continued as guests flowed from the campfire-fitted courtyard to the property’s feature dining experience, Toogie’s Table. Set within the iconic stone building where the former Kurtz Restaurant served locals for over 80 years, acclaimed Chef Mike Wajda presented a farm forward family-style menu including Short Noodle house-made casarecce pasta with double cream corn, overnight tomato and broccoli rabe, Chicken & Spaetzle Dumplings with smoked chicken thigh, trappist beer mustard and cracklins, and Quick Stop Meat Pie. In a nod of respect to the previous occupants, Marilyn "Toogie" Dick and her family were special guests of the evening, sitting alongside the Weyland family, Mr. Pishotti, and Mr. and Mrs. Fred Noe at Toogie’s showcase “Chef’s Table.”
“This revival is special and personal; it feels both familiar and new. The colors, the fixtures, the details, create an ease and comfort that is magical here. Everyone is welcome, and fun is a given. Soak in the sun, sip exceptional cocktails, or tuck away at a corner table at Toogie’s for a great meal. We provide the setting; the experience is all yours.” – Craig Pishotti, COO and Co-Founder of Weyland Ventures Hospitality and Common Bond Hotel Collection.
Reservations for Toogie’s Table are available on www.opentable.com with doors officially open to the public on Thursday, October 6th.
About Common Bond Hotel Collection:
Inspired by the idea that our legacy is the cornerstone of our future, the Common Bond Hotel Collection melds nostalgia and new. Nestled in the heart of America’s cultural gems, the Collection reimagines the bond between yesterday and tomorrow, embracing restrained style with eclectic notes that celebrate the distinct feel of each community. Linger in conversations in unexpected gathering spaces, savor recipes of legend and lore, sip a bourbon or two poolside, or slip into a leather draped lounge. Unpack your bag and stay a while. Boutique by design, designed for you. Bond with us.
