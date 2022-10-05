Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

I join my colleagues in the Department of State as we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. This month, we honor the contributions of more than 60 million Americans of Hispanic, Latino, Latina, and Latinx descent to our great nation, and the many ways they make the United States a stronger, more diverse, and vibrant country.

At the Department of State, many colleagues of Hispanic descent have played, and continue to play, a vital role in advancing U.S. foreign policy, serving as an integral part of our workforce at all levels. The Hispanic Employee Council of Foreign Affairs Agencies (HECFAA) plays a central role in representing this community of employees. As it celebrates its 40th anniversary, I commend HECFAA for its leadership in advancing the recruitment, retention, and career development of Hispanics and promoting a foreign affairs workforce that values diversity.

While we continue to work to make the Department more inclusive, I am proud of the progress we are making, and I see every day how my Hispanic, Latino, Latina, and Latinx colleagues make the Department stronger and more vibrant. I stand “unido” with all my colleagues in this effort and wish everyone a productive and enjoyable Hispanic Heritage Month.