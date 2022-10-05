Former Google Strategist Nick Caster Launches NC1 Consulting Services For Immersive Media

Nick Caster & NC1 Agency

NC1 becomes one of the first advertising agencies to offer their services in VR/AR.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Nick Caster has announced the worldwide availability of his marketing and consulting services through NC1. Having consulted for Tesla, Safe Structure Designs and Development Firms, Caster is excited to offer his services to immersive metaverse platforms such as VR and AR. In a statement, Caster said "As industries rapidly converge and new technologies emerge, businesses must adapt quickly or risk becoming obsolete. My team and I at NC1 are committed to helping companies stay ahead of the curve by leveraging immersive media." With this announcement, NC1 becomes one of the first advertising agencies to offer their services in VR/AR. Look for their logo in virtual environments near you.

As industries rapidly converge and new technologies emerge; businesses must adapt quickly or risk becoming obsolete according to Mr. Caster who has decided to focus on immersive media platforms such as Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR). To spearhead this move into VR/AR advertising & marketing consultancy, Mr. Caster formed NC1 with Dani Felt – an elite group of likeminded individuals consisting of experts from various disciplines including strategy, creative direction & 3D artistry with backgrounds ranging from motion graphics at MPC Film London & Apple Inc., VFX supervision at Sony Pictures Image Works Los Angeles (Spider-Man 2) as well as live action directing & producing across broadcast TV commercials at Ridley Scott Associates London among others spanning two decades working with global brands such as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Europe , Ford Motor Company , Samsung Galaxy S7 . As one of the first ad agencies providing these services; look out for their logo popping up in your favorite virtual environments very soon! #marketing #consultants #metaverseadvertising #immersivemedia