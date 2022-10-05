Zudek Receives Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere
The label is designed to highlight best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems.
The only way to promote the culture of energy saving and sustainable development is by fostering the use of natural refrigerants. Zudek is proudly committed to this cause since 1990.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian chiller manufacturer Zudek has received the Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions.
— Alessandro Zudek, CEO of Zudek Srl
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. To date, TEKO, M&M Carnot, Secon, Güntner, Mayekawa Europe and Efficient Energy have also received the label.
The label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace. In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, and company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,”noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
Founded in 1990, Zudek designs and manufactures customized low-charge ammonia chillers and heat pumps, including water-cooled models offering temperatures from -45C (-49F) to 80C (176F), and air-cooled models supplying temperatures up to 45C (113F). It also produces water ammonia absorbers delivering temperatures from -60C (-76F) to 1C (34F).
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
In regard to its installation of Zudek’s water-cooled Ecomatik ammonia chiller (1300 kw/370TR), Massimo Romano, Plant Manager for Italian cheese producer Caseificio Villa, commented, “Yes, our objective has been achieved: saving of about 30% in electrical power consumption compared to Freon equipment.”
Romano said Caseificio Villa will use Zudek’s products in the future “because with this company we can obtain the best results in terms of cost saving, reliability, environmental respect. And not only reliability with the machines but also ‘reliability of people’ – and this, in my opinion, is the most important!”
Companies can apply for the label on the label’s webpage.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
- published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
- hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
- written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry;
- sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About ATMOsphere
For the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.
About Zudek
