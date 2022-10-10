SoWa System - Innovative powerful magnetic descaler
EINPresswire.com/ -- When the heating surface touches hard water, it gets covered in scale and starts to excessively use electricity to heat water. In addition, scale-covered heating elements are exposed longer too high temperatures. If the descaling is not done on time, the appliance will burn out.
The SoWaLab team develops powerful neodymium magnets for industrial installations of various shapes. They created their first innovative home product - SoWa System.
SoWa System is a powerful magnetic descaler that combines simplicity, affordability, low cost, environmental friendliness, and safety. And, most importantly, the complete absence of operating costs.
SoWa System works without chemicals, and the effect on salt hardness occurs through simple physical processes - magnetic force fields. Water does not change its properties and composition. There are no side effects adverse to human health. The salt composition of the water remains the same, and the taste of the water does not change.
A representative of the SoWaLab developer company:
“Water consists of molecules. Any molecule is bipolar, therefore water molecules attract each other and form clusters. When water is heated, the cluster is destroyed and calcium carbonate is formed in the form of scale. Powerful permanent magnets create several fields simultaneously and the clusters disintegrate. Particles of salt that form scale are significantly reduced in size, and their settling on the inner walls of pipes and various equipment elements stops. In addition, the old scale begins to soften, loosen, and is gradually washed out of the equipment. Depending on the degree of scale contamination, it takes approximately 1 to 3-4 months to completely protect the equipment from the scale."
Neodymium magnets are installed in the SoWa System: an alloy of neodymium, iron, and boron, in an amount of 2 or 4 pieces. Such a composition is durable in time and under high temperatures. You just need to install them correctly on a clean pipe section and they will provide you with good clean water and increase the life of the heating devices.
SoWa System not only gets rid of scale, and increases the life of household appliances, but also reduces the cost of electricity and detergents, and saves water.
The SoWaLab team claims that savings on bills can be up to 500 euros per year.
Early backers can still reserve SoWa Systems on Indiegogo with up to 55% off and free shipping. A favorable price for the best product!
Delivery of the final product is guaranteed in December 2022.
Thomas Meunuir
Sowa Lab
