Read more about GBI Arrests Former Law Enforcement Officer and Bail Bondsman for Theft

LaGrange, GA (October 5, 2022) – The GBI has arrested Larry Leon Harris, age 65, of LaGrange, for one count of felony theft by taking. On June 14, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating a theft of funds reported by Harry’s Bonding Company in LaGrange, GA.

The initial investigation identified Harris, a former police officer and bail bondsman, having alleged involvement of theft of funds while employed with the bonding company. Further investigation revealed that from October 1, 2019, through June 14, 2021, Harris took money when collecting payments from customers of Harry’s Bonding Company without permission and outside the terms of his employment. The total amount of loss is estimated to be more than $18,000.

This investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

