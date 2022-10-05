The Animal Wellness Podcast: U.S. Harness Racing: A Struggling Enterprise Grapples with Animal Wellness and Doping
The U.S. Trotting Association (USTA) and those in the industry who want to keep doping alive and maintain the status quo have gone to great lengths despite the conviction of numerous criminals...”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES , October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American horse racing has been in peril for quite some time. As a member of the Coalition for Horseracing Integrity, Animal Wellness Action has been working to stamp out doping and whipping in the sport, and bring an end to horse slaughter as well. With the enactment of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act in 2020 that took effect July 1st of this year, we’re finally on the right track.
— Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action
Unfortunately, rogue operators and horse racing insiders who’ve flouted state laws and regulations for years continue to work against proper implementation and enforcement of the new law. One of the key areas we’ve met the most resistance is in the world of harness racing, a lesser known division of the sport that’s quickly dwindling into obscurity. The U.S. Trotting Association (USTA) and those in the industry who want to keep doping alive and maintain the status quo have gone to great lengths despite the conviction of numerous criminals involved in harness racing.
But there is hope thanks to the good apples in American harness racing like the U.S. Harness Racing Alumni Association and our good friend and coalition partner Freddie Hudson, a retired trainer, author, and founder and CEO of the group. Freddie’s been the key ally that’s made the most difference in this area and is creating awareness and bringing newcomers into the fold with our efforts.
In this episode of the Animal Wellness Podcast, host Joseph Grove and Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action, and editor of www.HISAwatchdog.org, interview Hudson and the episode gives listeners some key insight into the latest happenings on this issue.
