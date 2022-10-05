A World First - Cape Town Ring Just Launched

Say "I do" to Cape Town - the only city in the world with its own dedicated ring.

/EIN News/ -- CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representing the majestic Table Mountain and the sea shoreline, The Cape Town Ring - specially designed by Yair Shimansky, founder of the Shimansky diamond and jewelry brand - is a ring like no other. The ring is a brand ambassador for the City of Cape Town, capturing the essence of this beautiful South African city.

The Cape Town Ring is an iconic jewelry piece and an instant conversation starter, designed to celebrate Cape Town - a declaration of love for this city's unique energy, and an item that will instantly capture the hearts of whoever visits.

"It offers you the opportunity to share your visit and experiences with friends and family who will be drawn to follow in your footsteps and experience Cape Town for themselves", says Shimansky.

Each ring is crafted in silver or gold and packaged in fully recyclable materials. The ring is also accompanied by a complimentary coffee table book showcasing the unique diversity of Cape Town's natural beauty, its people, cuisines and so much more.

About Shimansky

The Shimansky legacy began over two decades ago with Founder and CEO Yair Shimansky. Respected worldwide for innovative design, superior artistry and quality gemstones, Shimansky is responsible for introducing platinum to jewelry making in South Africa and boasts more than 10 jewelry design patents as well as over five international diamond cut patents. Shimansky's expanding footprint includes several jewelry stores in South Africa and a newly opened boutique on New York City's iconic 5th Avenue. The quest for perfection is never-ending, and Shimansky believes that the best is yet to come.

-ENDS-

Contact Information:

Deborah Francis

Director

admin@d2connect.co.za

+27716862740



Deidre Davids

Director

deidre@d2connect.co.za

+27823774521



Related Files

05-10-22 CAPE TOWN RING PRESS RELEASE.docx

Related Images











Image 1: Cape Town Ring





Ladies' gold engraved Cape Town ring with diamond









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment