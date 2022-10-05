Submit Release
Yes& Launches In-house Content Studio

Acquisitions form hub of integrated offering

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes& continued to expand its integrated advertising and marketing services to clients by creating a branded content studio. Content has long been a strength for Yes&; now with the acquisition of EFX Media, an established Washington, D.C.-area provider of video and motion graphics and Big Picture, Inc., a Chantilly, VA creative media production company, Yes& has significantly boosted its capacity to provide the types of rich media proven to increase engagement. 

“Content is a building block for any future-focused marketing strategy,” said Bob Sprague, Yes& President, CEO, and founder. “Formalizing our content studio—and building it around the EFX and BPI teams, who are already making a huge contribution—makes our content development and production even more seamless for clients. We are now even better equipped to provide them with outstanding written, graphic, video, animated, and experiential content, quickly and from one integrated source.” 

Yes& clients, ranging from commercial brands to associations, not-for-profits, and government agencies, are frequently sitting upon massive volumes of knowledge and information. To deliver tangible business value, it must be developed into multiple forms of content in order to meet audiences where they are.  

“Create once, publish everywhere,” adds Tracy Betts, Yes& Senior Vice President of Digital Innovation. “The Yes& content studio gives us the capacity to transform clients’ content strategies, creating micro-campaigns that drive engagement across platforms.” 

“We found the appetite for content is insatiable. And it is essential to building a consistent brand experience. Our content studio will be a great resource to marketing and communications teams who need both high quality and rapid response,” said Josh Golden, Yes& Chief Creative Officer. “We’re thrilled to introduce our clients to the expanded capabilities and the outstanding talents we have added. It’s all part of our quest to reach audiences with meaningful, valuable, and crave-able content.” 

About Yes& 

Yes& is an integrated marketing agency serving complex needs across the commercial, association, B2G, and government sectors. Yes& brings “positivity + possibility” through an expanding suite of capabilities including branding, digital strategy and analytics, advertising, customer experience (CX), market research, content development, events, and public relations, and serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in the Washington, DC and Philadelphia, PA areas. Yes& was recently recognized among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for the fourth time. www.yesandagency.com  

A.J. Guenther
Yes&
7038231600
aj@yesandagency.com

