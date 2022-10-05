Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,011 in the last 365 days.

Traction® Tools Officially Parts Ways With EOS®, Rebrands as Bloom Growth

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Traction® Tools has rebranded to Bloom Growth™
  • Traction Tools is no longer a licensed software partner of EOS Worldwide, owner of the Entrepreneurial Operating System®
  • Bloom Growth software will support all business operating systems
  • Bloom Growth is beta testing its new online learning platform BloomU™

On Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Traction Tools announced its rebrand as Bloom Growth. The move comes after EOS Worldwide canceled the software licensing agreement of Traction Tools. EOS Worldwide chose to end the licensing agreement as EOS builds its own software. The licensing agreement had been in place since 2013. 

Bloom Growth will continue to be compatible with all business operating systems, including EOS. Bloom engineers are building the newest version of its meeting software and project management software, which is expected to be released in early 2023. Bloom Growth will introduce a new paradigm of operating a business through a transformation in perspective. Clients could experience a decrease in stress and an increase in velocity, fulfillment and results. 

Bloom Growth's founder and visionary Clay Upton said, "The use of EOS terminology will change, but our commitment to the success of our clients will not. Without a licensing agreement, we are free to assist our customers in ways that were previously not possible." 

Bloom Growth will also launch its new online learning academy BloomU™. BloomU will offer accessible and affordable business operating knowledge to all members of an organization, including non-leadership and non-executive teams. BloomU will empower every layer of an organization to function as a leader. BloomU is currently in beta with Bloom clients. Maximizing productivity and performance through continued growth will be crucial as inflation continues to constrain entrepreneurial businesses and talks of a recession grow.

About Bloom 

Bloom is an ecosystem for growth.™ We offer all the tools and flexibility necessary to build the framework to operate your business. This includes foundational tools for strategic planning, defining roles and a platform for both leadership and departmental teams to have powerful weekly meetings. Our ecosystem will lead to more productivity, better time management and greater accountability throughout your organization. Visit bloomgrowth.com for more information.

Contact Information:
Megan Mayfield
Director of marketing & brand
megan.m@bloomgrowth.com
312.437.1206

Related Files

Press release_ Traction® Tools and EOS® officially part ways (1).docx

Related Images






Image 1: Bloom Growth logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Bloom Growth logo

Bloom Growth logo

You just read:

Traction® Tools Officially Parts Ways With EOS®, Rebrands as Bloom Growth

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.