NUMERATOR INTRODUCES OMNICHANNEL CHARACTERISTICS AND CALIBRATION ENGINE

Omnichannel Item Size, Pack Count and More Available for First Time

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator today announced the expansion of its omnichannel capabilities with the introduction of Omnichannel Characteristics and a new Omnichannel Calibration Engine. Both advancements provide brands and retailers with a more detailed understanding of omnichannel consumer behavior.

“Numerator remains uniquely committed to helping brands understand omnichannel consumer buying behavior at levels of detail that were previously unavailable,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “We are now pioneering the next level of omnichannel capabilities with the introduction of characteristics and brand calibration. Neither has been done for the omnichannel before. Both are built on technology capabilities that are redefining the industry.”

Omnichannel Characteristics extends data detail “below the brand” to include more granular information including item size, pack count and units per pack. For example, it provides information beyond Coke and Diet Coke to include 20 ounces, 12-pack, etc. This is the first time characteristics have been possible across both tracked and untracked channels to better understand item-level consumer shopping behavior across all commerce channels. The new Omnichannel Calibration Engine enables data calibration at the brand and category level for the first time. This is in addition to retailer and channel calibration. This flexible engine allows for multiple data sources to be ingested to better preserve natural consumer behavior during calibration.

Customer Betas are underway with a full launch in 2023.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research.  Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.


