Amazon Wants to Take More Control of AWS Support: Here's What That Means
Amazon AWS is the leading cloud provider globally and they are trying to take more control of the sources for AWS support with a "Reimagined Q&A experience"LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you're an Amazon Web Services (AWS) customer, then you're probably familiar with their customer support. Back in December 2021, AWS announced with much fanfare 'AWS re:Post' their answer to community posting on the free AWS support tier.
Steve Roberts, Senior Developer Advocate AWS
"AWS re:Post is an AWS-managed Q&A service offering crowd-sourced, expert-reviewed answers to your technical questions about AWS that replaces the original AWS Forums."
This was a way for customers to get answers to their AWS questions from other customers, rather than waiting on AWS support. However, some users were unhappy with the re:Post service and felt that it was difficult to use, so now a year on Amazon decided to take a different approach. They've announced that they're going to be taking more control of the sources for AWS support.
In a recent blog post, they announced that they have relaunched a "Reimagined Q&A experience." This new experience allows customers to get answers to their questions from AWS Support engineers directly.
This is an interesting move by Amazon and will likely help to address some of the concerns that customers have had with the re:Post service. It'll be interesting to see how this new service evolves and how it impacts customer support for AWS. But this is still a free service with long response times and no guarantees, and many use cases are excluded when it comes to custom development.
Amazon's decision to take more control of the sources for AWS support? It seems like an interesting move to provide a level of free direct AWS engineer response, but how much 'value' with the community get-out of this approach
