Dallas Black College Expo™ Awards Thousands of Dollars to Students
The 5th Annual Dallas Black College Expo™ is LIVE and provides easy access to higher learning institutionsDIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Annual Dallas Black College Expo™ is a Live event hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm at Paul Quinn College, 3837 Simpson Stuart Rd., Dallas, TX 75241. This expo is an in-person experience where students gain access to 50+ colleges, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other educational institutions.
“We are so excited to be live in Dallas. The pandemic has created a whole new wave of mental health issues, which has affected graduation rates, college persistence and retention. The expo really brings positivity vibes to the community and resources to help underserved students and communities thrive. We want our students in Dallas and surrounding areas to know they matter and the expo does just that”, says NCRF Founder/CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.
The Dallas Black College Expo™ is an opportunity for students to be accepted on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive scholarships. This event offers a direct pathway for high school juniors, seniors and community college students looking to transfer to a four-year college.
In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will also have access to NCRF’s African Americans in Aviation Traveling Museum historic exhibit, informative seminars and workshops which include but are not limited to How to Find Money for College, Why Attend an HBCU, 411 for the Student Athlete, and How to Start a Business. NCRF is honored to have Miss Black Texas USA 2023, Aryana Bosh, currently in a Doctoral program in Occupational Therapy, participating in Expo.
NCRF has partnered with American Airlines which will be interviewing students for internships and career opportunities. NCRF is also grateful for the support of US Army, Comerica, Toyota, and the Dallas Mavericks.
To register to attend, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gaps in educational achievement and eliminate workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities
