Lithography Systems Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Growth, Top Companies Analysis, Share, Size, Forecast

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Lithography Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global lithography systems market reached a value of US$ 9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. Lithography represents a printing process that is based on the immiscibility of water and grease. The inception of this procedure can be traced back to the late 1700s when it was invented by Alois Senefelder. Earlier, it was only used by artists to produce prints, but with time it got developed into several technologies, including semiconductor lithography. These techniques are presently used for microfabricating a major fraction of a planar surface or various parts of a thin film. Lithography systems are beneficial for printing on several surfaces with optimal image quality at a comparatively lower cost. As a result, these techniques are extensively utilized to print artwork or text on a suitable material and create semiconductor patterns or crystals which are further used in the form of integrated circuits.

Global Lithography Systems Market Trends:

The growing popularity of these techniques in the semiconductor industry, particularly for establishing the dimensions, location, and shapes of various components of the integrated circuit (IC) that are used in communication devices, consumer electronics, and sensors, is among the primary factors driving the lithography systems market. In line with this, several technological advancements have enabled these procedures to be used for various wavelengths ranging from blue wavelengths to high-resolution wavelengths of 193 nanometers, which are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments by the leading manufacturers in the research and development (R&D) activities to design ultra-high-precision semiconductor photolithography tools with a low cost per function are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating requirement for size contraction in electronic devices is expected to bolster the lithography systems market in the coming years.

Global Lithography Systems Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• ASML Holding

• Canon

• Nikon

• Nuflare Technology, Inc.

• Ev Group

• Veeco Instruments

• SUSS MicroTec

Breakup by Technology:

• ArF Immersion

• KrF

• i-line

• ArF Dry

• EUV

Breakup by Application:

• Wall

• Roof

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

