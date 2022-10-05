Energy Efficiency Should Be a Top Priority for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

As a result of the cost of living crisis, the energy efficiency of a property is becoming increasingly important for renters searching for a property.

The Ukraine-Russia conflict has meant that the EU have restricted the amount of gas that they receive from Russia. Previously, Russian gas made up 43% of the EU’s total natural gas imports.

The rise in energy bills is being felt keenly by households who are also contending with other rises in the cost of living and rising interest rates.

Large numbers of renters are looking towards new builds with higher EPC ratings to minimise their energy costs.