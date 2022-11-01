Coming Soon to Culver-Stockton College: Royal Horizon Beauty Supply Vending Machine
The new Royal Horizon Vending Machine will offer minority students better accessibility to specialized health and beauty products.
Minority Students to Gain Access to Health and Beauty Products Via Customized Vending Machine at Culver-Stockton College in 2023CANTON, MISSOURI, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exciting new upgrade will be arriving at Culver-Stockton College in 2023! Entrepreneur and C-SC legacy alumna, Radazaih Whittington is addressing the lack of health and beauty products available to minority students by bringing the Royal Horizon Beauty Supply Vending Machine to campus in January 2023.
Culver-Stockton College is a predominantly white institution, in a rural area leaving minority students with limited access to beauty, skin, hair, and health products on campus. While attending C-SC, Whittington personally experienced this struggle and now hopes to combat it with the Royal Horizon Beauty Supply Vending Machine.
The new machine will help minority students gain access to products they know and love. Royal Horizon’s motto, “Embracing your royalty, conveniently,” comes from Whittington’s desire to help everyone feel like they belong.
"Trying to find health and beauty products was always a hassle for me,” says Whittington during her time at C-SC. “It made me feel like I had no sense of belonging. I wanted to resolve two key issues: access and inconvenience. That’s why I founded Royal Horizon Vending: to make sure everyone knows that they belong and don’t have to drive miles away to access the products they need to make them feel at their best, all of the time.”
Additionally, this new machine will prevent students from needing to find transportation to and from stores farther away from campus helping them to save time and money. To further support minority students’ needs, Whittington will donate funding to the C-SC Black Student Union each school year.
For updates on the arrival of the Royal Horizon Beauty Supply Vending Machine please follow @royalhorizonvending on social media.
About Radazaih Whittington and Royal Horizon Vending
Radazaih Whittington is a multi-media executive producer, casting director, editor, instructor, serial entrepreneur, and entertainment paralegal based in Atlanta, Georgia. A legacy alumna of Culver-Stockton College, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media Communication in 2017, Savannah College of Art & Design where she earned a Master of Arts Degree in TV and Film in 2019 and Emory University where she earned her Juris Master Degree in Media & Entertainment Law in 2021.
She is now applying her knowledge of the television and film industry as the owner of Royal Horizon Productions to exercise her passion for diversity and to increase representation for people of color in the media. Over the years, she has stamped her creative impression on the industry, while gathering a network of young professionals eager to work in a diversified space. Many of them have become members of the Royal Horizon Empire.
Radazaih Whittington
Royal Horizon Vending
radazaih@gmail.com