Airfreight Forwarding Market Analysis, Demand, Industry Status and Growth Opportunities 2022-2027

The global airfreight forwarding market to reach 58.6 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Airfreight Forwarding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on airfreight forwarding market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global airfreight forwarding market reached a volume of 45.5 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 58.6 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027

Airfreight forwarding represents a process wherein a firm acts as an intermediary between the manufacturer and several transportation services to carry goods to the final distribution point. It includes various activities, such as warehousing, booking cargo space, freight consolidation, filing insurance claims, preparing shipping and export documents, packaging and labeling goods, negotiating charges, tracking inland transportation, centralizing control loading, customs and security procedures, etc. Airfreight forwarding is utilized to deliver perishable and non-perishable goods, including automotive parts, retail products, electronic appliances, jewelry, healthcare items, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for this technique to ease the supply chain process and allow organizations to focus on their core business activities, on account of the expanding international trade, is among the primary factors driving the airfreight forwarding market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this solution across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to manage cross-border e-commerce movements, owing to the rising online sales of consumer electronics and fashionable garments, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the development of customized airfreight forwarding techniques by the leading players to meet the transportation needs of major companies is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing business-to-business (B2B) shipping, on account of the inflating number of automotive products, medical devices, agricultural items, and seafood, is expected to bolster the airfreight forwarding market in the coming years.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Bolloré Logistics

• CEVA Logistics AG (CMA CGM S.A.)

• Deutsche Post AG

• DSV Panalpina A/S

• Expeditors International

• Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

• Kuehne Nagel International AG

• Nippon Express

• Sinotrans Limited

Airfreight Forwarding Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, service type and end-use.

Market By Type:

• Full Charter

• Split Charter

Market By Service Type:

• Packaging and Labelling

• Documentation and PO Management

• Charter Services

• Transportation and Warehousing

• Others

Market By End Use Industry:

• Retail and FMCG

• Manufacturing

• Consumer Appliances

• Healthcare

• Others

Market By Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

