(Video) 19th day of continuous protests in Iran as high school students join nationwide uprising

Tuesday, Oct, 4 marked the 19th day of the continuation of nationwide protests in Iran. Despite heavy crackdowns by security forces. Protests have expanded to 170 cities & 31 provinces, during this period more than 400 civilians were killed & 20,000 arrested. These protests are taking place two days after the regime carried out a brutal crackdown on the protesters of Tehran’s Sharif University. Many students were wounded, and others were violently beaten & arrested, also taken to prison and undisclosed location. New reports coming from inside Iran show high school students in a growing number of cities joining the protests. In Tehran, students were shouting, “Mullahs must get lost!” In Karaj and Shahriar, students were chanting, “Death to the dictator!” Maryam Rajavi, NCRI President-elect paid homage to the Martyrs of Iran's Nationwide Uprising & praised the Iranian uprising while condemning the mullahs’ bloody crackdown. She emphasized “the importance of recognizing the Iranian people's right to self-defense.” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock posted a tweet condemning the regime’s crackdown on Sharif University students in Tehran. The French Foreign Ministry also issued a statement condemning the continuation of ruthless, measures against protesters in Iran.

Authorities continue to impose a heavy internet blackout, and Iranian activists are resorting to a variety of measures to send footage of their protests.

Internationally, the list of condemnations is growing as the mullahs’ regime becomes more isolated due to its horrific human rights violations against the Iranian people, especially women.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, October 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tuesday marked the 19th consecutive day of nationwide protests in Iran, which have continued despite heavy crackdowns by security forces and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).These protests have expanded to 170 cities and all 31 provinces across the country. According to reports gathered by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) , the regime has so far killed 400 civilians and arrested 20,000 others.Tuesday’s protests began with rallies and sit-ins by students in several cities. The students of Gilan University of Medical Sciences rallied while holding placards that read, “Release jailed students,” “Freedom is our right,” and “Ambulances are for the sick” (the regime has been using ambulances as a cover for security forces to apprehend and transfer protesters in secret.These protests are taking place two days after the regime carried out a brutal crackdown on the demonstrations of Tehran’s Sharif University. Many students were wounded, and others were violently beaten & arrested, also taken to prison and undisclosed locations.At the same time, schoolchildren and high school students returned to the streets and held protest rallies while chanting anti-regime slogans.In Saqqez, high school students marched in the streets and chanted, “No fear! We are all together!” In Marivan, high school students were chanting, “Khamenei is a murderer! His rule is illegitimate!”These protests began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.Further reports coming from Iran show more universities joining protest rallies on Tuesday. At Qom University, a large group of students was chanting anti-regime slogans. In Mashhad, the students of Imam Reza University held a protest rally.In Shiraz, the students of a high school refused to enter the school and held demonstrations to protest the regime’s brutality toward university students.In Saqqez, high school students marched in the streets while chanting anti-regime slogans. In Tehran, a group of high school girls was shouting, “Death to the dictator!” In Karaj, a group of schoolgirls held a protest rally and chanted, “I will kill those who killed my sister!”New reports coming from inside Iran show high school students in a growing number of cities joining the protests. In Tehran, students were shouting, “Mullahs must get lost!” In Karaj and Shahriar, students were chanting, “Death to the dictator!” In Shiraz, students shouted, “I will kill those who killed my sister!” And in Fardis and Marlik (Alborz province), students marched in the streets and chanted various anti-regime slogans.There were also reports of intense protests in Saqqez, Kurdistan province. Videos show security forces opening fire on protesters and ongoing clashes going on in different parts of the city.Monday marked the 18th day of Iran’s nationwide uprising despite the regime’s heavy crackdown on college students throughout the country, especially the attack targeting Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology.Many cities are witnessing high school students taking to the streets to launch anti-regime demonstrations and chanting slogans against regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.These high school students were seen voicing different slogans in solidarity with Sharif University students.Authorities continue to impose a heavy internet blackout, and Iranian activists are resorting to a variety of measures to send footage of their protests and demonstrations.Strikes and protests were reported from 30 universities on Monday. In Tehran, students at many universities launched such protests measures, including Tehran University, Islamic Azad Medical University, Natural Resources University, Tarbiat Modares, Amir Kabir, Sajjad, Khajeh Nasir, Sharif, Arts and Architecture, and Allameh Tabataba’i.Schools of many other universities across the country also held anti-regime rallies. This included universities in Mashhad, Tabriz, Najafabad of Isfahan, Qom, Kermanshah, Semnan, Kashan, Yazd, Bandar Abbas, Jahrom, Urmia, Zanjan, Sanandaj.High school students began anti-regime protests in Tehran’s Zafar Street, Ferdows Boulevard, Shariati Street, Tajrish, Jordan, and other areas. High school students throughout Iran joined the uprising on Monday, including the cities of Shiraz, Karaj, Gohardasht, Shahriar, Marivan, Sanandaj, and others. In total, footage of protests from 16 provincial capitals was obtained on Monday.Khamenei made his first public appearance on Monday since September 21, realizing the regime’s security forces needed some inspiration as the Iranian people continue their relentless nationwide protests.Khamenei placed his weight behind the regime’s forces and supported their deadly crackdown that has left at least 400 protesters killed, thousands injured, and over 20,000 arrested.Khamenei, however, is correct when he says these protests across Iran are not about the issue of the hijab. This latest nationwide uprising aims to bring down his regime in its entirety and see the rise of a democratic republic based on the vote of the Iranian people.The feud is over freedom, sovereignty, and returning the power to the Iranian people, allowing them to democratically choose their leaders and representatives. Khamenei’s remarks on Monday showed his determination to resort to further crackdown and internet blackouts. the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , President-elect once again praised the Iranian uprising while condemning the mullahs’ bloody crackdown. She emphasized “the importance of recognizing the Iranian people’s right to self-defense to establish freedom and human rights.”Internationally, the list of condemnations is growing as the mullahs’ regime becomes more isolated due to its horrific human rights violations against the Iranian people, especially women.Reports indicate that 16 more individuals and organizations associated with the Iranian regime are to be sanctioned. This initiative is being led by six European Union countries, and a vote among EU foreign ministers is expected soon.This follows Canada’s decision to sanction 34 individuals and entities linked to the Iranian regime, including 25 individuals and 9 entities.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock posted a tweet condemning the regime’s heavy crackdown on Sharif University students in Tehran on Sunday night. The French Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on Monday strongly condemning the continuation of ruthless, oppressive measures against demonstrators in Iran.The United Kingdom summoned the Iranian regime’s chargé d’affaires as Tehran’s highest-ranking diplomat in London over the continuous crackdown measures against protesters in Iran.Amnesty International called on the United Nations on Monday to establish “an independent UN mechanism to investigate and ensure accountability for the most serious crimes under international law in Iran.”

Tehran: Sharif University continued to be tense throughout the night. The regime has dispatched security forces & they are using bullets to quell the protests.